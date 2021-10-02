Triple rewards for Lamar Contract Missions in GTA Online

For this week only, GTA Online players can earn triple the rewards with the Lamar Contract Missions.
However, these special bonuses aren't limited to Lamar Contract Missions. Players can also earn double and triple the rewards elsewhere.
Los Santos Tuners is also getting the spotlight at the LS Car Meet. Players can test drive select vehicles. They can even win a free one at the Diamond Resort and Casino. It all starts with the Lamar Contract Missions.
GTA Online offers triple the rewards with Lamar Contract Missions
There is a lot to cover with this weekly update. Here's what players should know, beginning with the Lamar Contract Missions.
Earn triple the rewards with Lamar Contract Missions (and Land Races)
Lamar Contract Missions now earns players triple their cash earnings. Coupled with that, they also get triple the reputation points (RP).
All players have to do is give Lamar a call and he will be more than happy to help. There are several Lamar Contract Missions to choose from. Interestingly, it's worth playing just for Lamar alone as he's one of the funniest characters in the series.
Triple rewards also apply to the various Land Races. This offer lasts until 6 October 2021 so players will have to put the pedal to the metal.
GTA Online players can also earn double the rewards
Now is a good time to check out the classic modes. For a limited time only, the following Adversary Modes are available:
- Inch by Inch
- Keep the Pace
- Offense Defense
- Sumo
Offense Defense is the one to look out for. Players will earn double the money and RP. On a side note, Parachuting and Sea Races are also available.
Last but not least, Time Trials will also double the payout. Without wasting time, GTA Online players should check out the LS Car Meet.
Check out the vehicles of the week
Speaking of the LS Car Meet, there is plenty to do over there. Players can test ride the following vehicles from Los Santos Tuners:
- Annis Euros
- Dinka Jester RR
- Vapid Dominator ASP
GTA Online players can also get a free Emperor Vectre. All they have to do is perform well in the Pursuit Series. They must place in the top three for at least seven different races.
Finally, players can head on over to the Diamond Resort and Casino. Here, the Lucky Wheel might give them a free Übermacht Rebla GTS.
Discounts
GTA Online players can pay a visit to Benny's Original Motor Works. They are offering a 50 percent discount on all hydraulic vehicles. Here, they can also get 30 percent off on the following cars:
- Bravado Youga Classic (and the 4x4 variant)
- Progen Itali GTB (and Dustom variant)
- Willard Faction (and Custom Donk variant)
- Pfister Comet (and Retro Custom variant)
The Auto Shop also has a 25 percent discount for modifications and upgrades.
Also Read
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.