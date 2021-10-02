Triple rewards for Lamar Contract Missions in GTA Online

For this week only, GTA Online players can earn triple the rewards with the Lamar Contract Missions.

However, these special bonuses aren't limited to Lamar Contract Missions. Players can also earn double and triple the rewards elsewhere.

Los Santos Tuners is also getting the spotlight at the LS Car Meet. Players can test drive select vehicles. They can even win a free one at the Diamond Resort and Casino. It all starts with the Lamar Contract Missions.

GTA Online offers triple the rewards with Lamar Contract Missions

There is a lot to cover with this weekly update. Here's what players should know, beginning with the Lamar Contract Missions.

Earn triple the rewards with Lamar Contract Missions (and Land Races)

GTA Online players should take advantage of these generous deals (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lamar Contract Missions now earns players triple their cash earnings. Coupled with that, they also get triple the reputation points (RP).

All players have to do is give Lamar a call and he will be more than happy to help. There are several Lamar Contract Missions to choose from. Interestingly, it's worth playing just for Lamar alone as he's one of the funniest characters in the series.

Triple rewards also apply to the various Land Races. This offer lasts until 6 October 2021 so players will have to put the pedal to the metal.

GTA Online players can also earn double the rewards

Try out the time trials and classic modes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now is a good time to check out the classic modes. For a limited time only, the following Adversary Modes are available:

Inch by Inch

Keep the Pace

Offense Defense

Sumo

Offense Defense is the one to look out for. Players will earn double the money and RP. On a side note, Parachuting and Sea Races are also available.

Last but not least, Time Trials will also double the payout. Without wasting time, GTA Online players should check out the LS Car Meet.

Check out the vehicles of the week

Head over to the LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Speaking of the LS Car Meet, there is plenty to do over there. Players can test ride the following vehicles from Los Santos Tuners:

Annis Euros

Dinka Jester RR

Vapid Dominator ASP

GTA Online players can also get a free Emperor Vectre. All they have to do is perform well in the Pursuit Series. They must place in the top three for at least seven different races.

Finally, players can head on over to the Diamond Resort and Casino. Here, the Lucky Wheel might give them a free Übermacht Rebla GTS.

Discounts

Check out these Bravado Classics (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can pay a visit to Benny's Original Motor Works. They are offering a 50 percent discount on all hydraulic vehicles. Here, they can also get 30 percent off on the following cars:

Bravado Youga Classic (and the 4x4 variant)

Progen Itali GTB (and Dustom variant)

Willard Faction (and Custom Donk variant)

Pfister Comet (and Retro Custom variant)

The Auto Shop also has a 25 percent discount for modifications and upgrades.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

