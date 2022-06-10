Vehicle Vendetta in GTA Online: Earn 2x cash & RP this week

Vehicle Vendetta is a GTA Online Adversary Mode that pits two teams against one another in an armed vehicle battle royale. It is a very popular and exciting game mode. This week, fans of these jobs can earn x2 cash and RP for participating.

Players who do get involved this week will use power-ups, weapons, and lightning-fast reflexes to survive in this frantic arena battle mode.

This article will discuss how GTA Online players can double down for $ and RP in this week's bonus rounds playing Vehicle Vendetta.

Double down this week with Vehicle Vendetta in GTA Online

The YouTube video above will give gamers an idea of how to start and play the Vehicle Vendetta mode in GTA Online. The video is also double rewards but from nearly a year ago. The bonuses seem to have gone full circle.

Vehicle Vendetta has four main modes where players are suspended in the sky over the GTA Online map in an arena. There are also three other modes that feature a street version of the Adversary Mode. This week, the winning players will receive rewards in the form of double RP and cash for surviving these hectic battles.

GTA Online players start the game in a sports car of their choice armed with machine guns. While playing these jobs, there are a number of power-ups available dotted around the arena. Players can choose to win by a score-based method or by the last man standing style fight.

Below is a list of the various power-ups players will find, with a brief description of what each one does in the game:

Beast: Transforms players into an unstoppable Rhino Tank and lasts for 30 seconds.

Bomb: Arms players with up to three bombs to place around the map to destroy enemies.

Deadline: Switches players into the Nagasaki Shotaro, complete with devastating light trail, lasting for 15 seconds.

Detonator: Removes obstacles and objects from the arena, making it easier to survive.

Flipped: Reverses the enemy team's braking, steering, and acceleration controls.

Ghost: Players become translucent for 10 seconds, allowing them to drive through enemy vehicles to steal their power-ups. It also allows gamers to avoid deadline trails.

Jammed: Forces the accelerator on for the enemy team's vehicles for five seconds, usually resulting in them losing control.

Repair: Returns vehicle back to maximum health.

Rockets: Arms vehicles with rockets to fire at oncoming drivers to destroy them.

Zoned: Slows down time for all players for five seconds, allowing momentary control and focus.

Of all the Adversary Modes, Vehicle Vendetta is truly an adrenaline-fueled clash of titans with no mercy being shown against opposing teams. Using Rhino Tanks, explosives, rockets, and even the deadly Nagasaki Shotaro, this game mode promises to keep players on the edge of their seats as they earn as much cash and RP as possible.

