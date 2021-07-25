The latest update for GTA Online has a lot of new things to do within the game. The Los Santos Tuner is a car-heavy update where the focus is on car culture.

While GTA Online has always added cars to the game with its updates, the most recent update is highly tuner-centric. Vehicles in the game have always been one of the main reasons the franchise has earned its reputation. Having a variety of cars, bikes, air vehicles and even water vehicles, cars has been the main focus of Rockstar games in this update of GTA Online.

The car in topic for today is the car that was released as part of the Los Santos tuner update in GTA Online. The Vulcan Warrener HKR is a remake of a car that already exists in GTA Online. Warrener HKR is the pickup truck version of the Vulcan Warrener which has existed since the I'm Not a Hipster update released on June 17th, 2014.

Vulcan Warrener HKR in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: All you need to know

“Looking for something sturdy and reliable? Sometimes the car you need isn't the one you came in to buy. It's like going to the pound and being drawn to the old dog with three legs, one eye, and a real bad compulsion to hump anything that moves. If you can convince yourself that everyone is saying "ew" and "wtf" because it's just so gosh-darn adorable, the Warrener HKR is all set to be a companion for life.” — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Vulcan Warrener HKR is based on the Datsun Sunny "Hakotora," which is also a pickup style modified version of the Datsun Sunny. The car is a lightweight pickup truck, which is highly customizable with some really good looking modifications.

The Warrner HKR is classified as a Tuner Sedan and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,260,000. This two-door tuner is a Rear Wheel drive and is not the fastest tuner for its price and spec. The car's top speed is 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) as recorded by Broughy1322.

The car has good handling and cornering attributes and should be useful only for free roaming and modifications.

Edited by Gautham Balaji