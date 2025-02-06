"we're cooked": GTA 6 fans react to Rockstar's new post amid delay concerns

Grand Theft Auto fans were expecting Rockstar Games to drop information related to GTA 6 today. This was seemingly because we are in the title's release year and its developer's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, will host an earnings call in some hours from now. Back in November 2023, Rockstar had announced the arrival of the title's first trailer just before an earnings call that was held the same day.

Although the developer has made a social media post today, it is related to GTA Online instead, and fans don't seem too thrilled. Reacting to the post, X user @billsyliamgta said this:

"Never mind guys, we’re cooked."

Fan reacts to Rockstar Games' latest X post as of this writing (Image via X/@billsyliamgta)

Another fan, @SynthPotato, reminded Rockstar of a "new game" that it is supposed to release later this year.

"You guys do remember you have a new game thats supposed to be launching in ~7 months? Right??? RIGHT???"

X user @GTAVI_Countdown urged Rockstar Games to focus, stating that this (post about the February 6, 2025 GTA Online weekly update) isn't what people were waiting for.

"Focus, Rockstar. This isn’t what the people are waiting for".

The lack of any new information since the first GTA 6 trailer, all the way back in December 2023, has also concerned a section of fans speculating about a possible delay.

Some fans are now speculating that GTA 6 might get delayed (Images via X)

It should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 also faced delays, the latter on multiple occasions. These events have seemingly contributed towards fans speculating a possible GTA 6 delay too. That being said, as far as the matter is concerned officially, so far, there have been no suggestions or announcements as such.

Fans look forward to Take-Two Interactive earnings call in hopes of getting GTA 6 information

While Rockstar Games has remained silent about Grand Theft Auto 6 after releasing its first trailer, Take-Two, on the other hand, provided an update during its May 2024 earnings call. This was the title's Fall 2025 release window announcement, and the same window has been reiterated in all earnings calls held since thus far.

Fans are now looking forward to Take-Two's next earnings call to see if any suggestions are made about the title still being on track. Such an update might be provided at the event, but that, needless to say, cannot be guaranteed at the moment. Nevertheless, with the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call set to be held in a few hours from this writing, fans won't have to wait too long to find out.

