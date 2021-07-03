What actually happened to CJ’s mom in GTA San Andreas

Beverly Johnson is CJ's mom, whose death serves a large role in setting up the events of GTA San Andreas.

Players never see her in GTA San Andreas, but it's made very obvious to anybody who played the game that she was killed in an incident involving a green Sabre. She was deeply affected when CJ moved to Liberty City after the death of his brother, Brian Johnson, and only had Sweet and Kendl left.

Both Sweet and Kendl were there when the Ballas did a drive-by at Grove Street, where they happened to kill CJ's mom. This can only be seen in The Introduction, and Beverly isn't actually shown. Instead, it's just Sweet and Kendl reacting very disturbingly to what's presumably their mother's corpse.

What happened to CJ's mom in GTA San Andreas

As seen above, the Ballas do a drive-by at Grove Street, which results in CJ's mother, Beverly Johnson, dying. This only happens in The Introduction, which is a short film that adds to the lore of GTA San Andreas, so it is easy for some players to miss it.

The events and aftermath of her death are heavily referenced throughout GTA San Andreas. An example of this is CJ being shocked and disgusted when he sees Big Smoke hanging around the green Sabre.

It was the same vehicle that was involved in her death, so it was a major betrayal on several levels.

Other than that, her funeral takes place at the start of the game. Sweet criticizes CJ for missing it like he missed Brian's funeral and anything else about CJ's mom leans toward myths rather than reality.

Myths about CJ's mom

The pedestrian model, which is identical to Bevelry's appearance in Big Smoke (Image via GTA Wiki)

Contrary to what some players might believe, CJ's mom doesn't appear as a ghost or do anything else in GTA San Andreas. If one looks at the in-game data, one will notice that no such event exists, and any videos using it is just clickbait.

A picture of her is seen in the mission, Big Smoke, where she uses a regular pedestrian model seen in some affluent areas in GTA San Andreas.

Anything that involves a mission with her is most likely created with the mod, DYOM.

All that happens to CJ's mom in GTA San Andreas is that her death kickstarts the plot of the game. She is never seen in the game and instead serves as a plot device rather than a character.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul