There are various ways to make money in GTA Online. From selling old cars to grinding outsourced jobs to conducting multimillionaire businesses, players can do a number of things to quickly go from rags to riches in the game.

Some businesses, however, are naturally more lucrative than others. The Hangar business, for example, barely makes any money while the Night Club is considered to be one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online.

This article talks about the business that everyone should own in GTA Online in 2021.

What is the best business to buy in GTA Online in 2021

“Special Cargo Buy missions are dangerous, multi-part missions that call for a coordinated team of Associates to complete successfully. Buy missions range in scope and size, from police stings to high-speed pursuits, helicopter ambushes and more.” - Rockstar Newswire description

The Special Cargo Warehouse is easily one of the best solo businesses featured in GTA Online. While its missions are fairly challenging, they are not at all tedious, especially when enemy players are hunting you down like predators.

The profitability of a Specific Cargo Warehouse is contingent on its size. Large warehouses tend to make more money than small and medium-sized warehouses.

Small warehouses can store a total of 16 crates, medium warehouses can store 42 crates, and large warehouses can house 111 crates at the same time.

The idea is to sell as many crates at a time as possible because the more crates a player sells at a time, the more money they will be able to make.

That said, the West Vinewood Backlot is unanimously agreed upon as the best special cargo warehouse in GTA Online. It's close to the CEO's office, has good access, and can be filled in 10 hours.

A cheaper alternative to the West Vinewood warehouse would be the Derriere Lingerie Backlot. Valued at $902,000, it's significantly cheaper than West Vinewood and also reduces turnaround time, being close to the office.

