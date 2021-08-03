What was the best car released as part of the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update?

GTA Online saw a massive update with the launch of the Los Santos Tuners, which saw many features and new vehicles added to the game.

Cars are the main focus of this update, and Rockstar Games has released ten new vehicles for players to race in. The publisher is releasing new cars as drip feeds to the game, launching a new one each week.

Out of all the cars in the Los Santos Tuners update, some are better than others. The best option would have to be the Karin Calico GTF because it is the fastest car in the Los Santos Tuners update, and it also has one of the best handling stats in GTA Online.

The best new car from the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

The vehicle sales business in GTA Online, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, describes the car:

"Ah, the 90's. Out of a chaotic fusion of grunge, dial-up, thirdwave feminism and feature-length porn came the Karin Calico GTF, a car that took a little bit of everything and made something new: muscle heritage, rally chops, street racer cred. Looks like it's time to drop the sticky VHS and curtain your hair, homeskillet: you've got some homework to do."

The Karin Calico GTF is based on the sixth-generation Toyota Celica and is a three-door, two-seater sports car. The Karin Calico GTF can be bought from the Southern SA Super Autos website for $1,995,000 or a trade price of $1,496,250.

This vehicle is an AWD with 48% of the power in the front wheel and 52% rear. It can reach speeds of up to 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

The Karin Calico GTF is highly customizable and can be modified completely, making it a perfect tuner for players. Even though it's on the expensive side, they will not regret this investment.

This automobile is really good for races and is a beautiful ride to show off at the car meet. Its speed, along with its handling, makes it the best car to buy in GTA Online compared to all the others released as part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

Edited by Siddharth Satish