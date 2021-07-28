What is the best-paying heist in GTA Online? All you need to know

The single-most exciting feature of GTA Online is the availability of heists. These are action-packed missions where players can make a substantial amount of profit.

GTA 5's storyline may not have been the best in the series, but it was still an entertaining experience because of the heists players could partake in.

This feature was not available in GTA Online for quite a while before the Heists update came out with five different heists. Further updates over the years added even more heists, which were considerably longer and included multiple setup and preparatory missions.

All of these are great for making a large amount of money in GTA Online without long periods of monotonous grinding. The highest-paying option is the Cayo Perico Heist, which came out last December.

GTA Online: Which is the highest-paying heist in the game?

The Cayo Perico Heist is significantly different from its predecessors. It adds a new map expansion to GTA Online: the island of Cayo Perico. Although it is inaccessible in Free Roam, it is a unique and well-received change.

The setup and preparatory phases of this mission can be quite complex. However, once completed, players can grind the heist finale repeatedly to earn ridiculous amounts of money in a short period.

Unlike other heist missions in GTA Online, the Cayo Perico Heist allows players to approach the heist either as planned or in a different way. They can also complete the mission solo, though they will receive a lower reward.

Playing with a Crew or friends necessitates coordination among all players, but it provides a larger payoff for all involved. Here is the necessary information regarding expenditure and profit from this heist in GTA Online:

Setup Requirements: The RUNE Kosatka Submarine, which has to be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry. The price is between $2,200,000 and $9,085,000.

The RUNE Kosatka Submarine, which has to be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry. The price is between $2,200,000 and $9,085,000. Number of Players: 1 to 4

1 to 4 Minimum Payout: $1,078,000

$1,078,000 Maximum Payout: $4,570,600 (4 players)

The sheer amount of money made in such a short time is what makes the Cayo Perico Heist the best moneymaker in GTA Online.

