What are CEO crates in GTA Online and how to make money with them 

CEO crates are yet another way to make some extra bucks in GTA Online. After all, those flying bikes and notoriously expensive guns won't buy themselves

CEO Crates essentially allow players to make a quick buck in GTA Online. Unfortunately, players cannot simply start selling CEO crates in GTA Online. In order to do so, they will need to register as a CEO and purchase a Special Cargo Warehouse.

This article explains how players can start selling CEO crates in GTA Online.

How does the Special Cargo Warehouse work in GTA Online:

In order to start selling CEO crates in GTA Online, players will need to register as CEO and purchase an office, the cheapest of which costs $1,000,000. They can then purchase a special cargo warehouse by accessing the laptop in their office. There are three kinds of special cargo warehouses featured in GTA Online: Small, Medium and Large.

Small warehouses can store a total of 16 crates, medium warehouses can store 42 crates, and large warehouses can house 111 crates at a time.

Small warehouses ($250,000 - $400,000) - can host 16 crates

Medium Warehouses ($880,000 - $1,017,000) - can host 42

Large warehouses ($1,900,000 - $3,500,000) - can host 111 crates

The profitability of a special cargo warehouse depends on how many crates it can store at a time. Large warehouses naturally generate more money than small or medium warehouses.

Selling 3 crates at a time is one way to maximize profit. The chart below explains how the hourly profit made by selling 3 crates at a time is considerably more than selling 1 or 2 crates at a time.

Selling 1 crate at a time can generate $132,000 per hour

Selling 2 crates at a time can generate $189,000 per hour

Selling 3 crates at a time can generate $286,000 per hour.

Another way to maximize profit is to make sure one is not attacked by griefers when sourcing and delivering crates. GTA Online is packed to the rafters with restful players who would do anything to claim an easy win. Here's what players can do to avoid griefers during cargo missions:

Glitch into a solo public session

Activate ghost organisation

