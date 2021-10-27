What is Christopher Bellard’s net worth? All you need to know about CJ’s voice actor from GTA San Andreas

Christopher "Young Maylay" Bellard is an American rapper best known for being the voice of Carl "CJ" Johnson in GTA San Andreas. Fans have taken a renewed interest in him since Rockstar's remastering of the GTA trilogy was announced.

Everything to know about the man behind CJ's voice in GTA San Andreas

Christopher Bellard was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 17, 1979. He goes by the stage name Young Maylay. He was born and raised in a crime-ridden, impoverished neighborhood during the heyday of gangsta rap.

This is what influenced Bellard's rapping career and inspired him to pursue it. He's also Shawn Fonteno's younger cousin, the actor and rapper who voiced Franklin Clinton in GTA 5. His current net worth is reported to be around $7 million. Bellard owns a record label called Maylaynium Muziq.

After the release of GTA San Andreas, Bellard released his debut mixtape album based on the game. It was called the San Andreas: The Original Mixtape and was heavily based on the game. It used samples from the game, an album cover made in the GTA style, and San Andreas Theme Song.

GTA fans highly regard CJ for his fully fleshed-out backstory, making him feel far more human than previous protagonists. The story in GTA San Andreas was a personal one, which was inextricably tied to its protagonist CJ. Gamers still praise the excellent voice acting and Bellard's touch on the character.

The game had a star ensemble of voice actors, including Samuel Jackson, Peter Fonda, Charlie Murphy and Axl Rose, among several others. Bellard was relatively unknown back then, especially when compared to the rest of the cast. Yet, he won the hearts of millions of GTA players through his portrayal of Carl Johnson.

GTA San Andreas was first released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2. The game sold over 17 million copies on this platform alone and was Rockstar's most successful product until GTA 5. The game will launch again as a remastered variant on November 11, 2021, with improved graphics and more intuitive controls.

