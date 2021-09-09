What is the difference between normal and low grip tires in GTA Online?

Low grip tires are one of the most interesting features that were added to GTA Online in the Los Santos Tuner update. These tires are for everyone who enjoys drifting their cars at high speeds in the game.

The Los Santos Tuner update was directly targeted towards players who love car culture. Drifting is one of the most fun things to do with cars, and when Rockstar Games implemented this feature in GTA Online, the community was all kinds of excited.

This article highlights the difference between normal tires and low grip tires in GTA Online.

How to get low grip tires in GTA Online

Since the Los Santos Tuners update, players have had the option to put low grip tires on their tuner cars. Players need to be a member of the Los Santos Car Meet in order to be able to get low grip tires.

It is very easy for players to become members of the LS Car Meet. They can do that by simply going to the car meet location and signing up by paying $50,000. Once players do that, they can then use the mod shop in the car meet to modify their vehicles.

In order to equip low grip tires to their cars, players need to go to the tires modification and select tire enhancements. In the enhancements option, players can purchase the low grip tires for $500.

Difference between normal tires and low grip tires in GTA Online

There are three tire types in GTA Online for tuners.

Normal tires

These tires are the ones that players get stock with every vehicle in the game. There is no special function or feature when it comes to these tires. They have a good grip and can be used to drive around the map.

Bulletproof tires

Bulletproof tires have normal grip, but the one thing that sets them apart is the fact that they do not get punctured. These tires do not get punctured when shot at and are best for doing missions as no one can pop these tires.

Low grip tires

The latest tires added to the game are the low grip tires. The low grip results in the car drifting while turning which is exactly why they were made like this. These tires are best if players want to build a drift car to perform stunts in the game.

Players have always loved GTA Online for the large variety of cars available in the game as most of the game requires traveling and nothing beats a good old drive across Los Santos.

The map of GTA Online is very complex with many tight gaps and corners that make it like a playground for drifting lovers. To many players, the map looks like just another city, but to drifting veterans, Los Santos looks like a gymkhana where they are Ken Block.

