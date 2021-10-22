What is the most expensive item in GTA 5?

The Los Santos Golf Club is the single most expensive item in not just GTA 5 but the entire series.

It costs a whopping $150,000,000 to purchase. For reference, the next most expensive property in GTA 5 is the Tivoli Cinema, which costs $30,000,000. Naturally, nothing else in the series comes close to the Los Santos Golf Club in terms of sheer price.

Like a few other properties in GTA 5, any one of the protagonists can purchase the Los Santos Golf Club. Golf is associated as a sport for rich people, so it's only fitting that it would be the most expensive item in the entire series.

The Los Santos Golf Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can buy the Los Santos Golf Club for $150,000,000. Keep in mind that the most lucrative heist in GTA 5 (The Big Score) can give a maximum payout of $41,664,000.

Trying to purchase this property will be difficult for most GTA 5 enthusiasts. They can use infinite money exploits to do so, but the player may have already passed the setup requirements for that to happen. Lester's Assassinations and manipulating the stock market are the player's next best option.

Otherwise, GTA 5 players will have to rely on several less profitable ploys to earn enough money for the Los Santos Golf Club. It's more expensive than the remaining properties combined.

As far as the most expensive non-property goes, it would be the Z-Type and Luxor Deluxe, as both vehicles cost $10,000,000.

Details about the Los Santos Golf Club

It costs $150,000,000 and gives the player a weekly income of $264,500. That's only $500 more than what the Tivoli Cinema offers. Remember, that property costs $120,000,000 less.

It will take GTA 5 players 568 in-game weeks to make a profit from this investment. Unsurprisingly, this is the longest stretch of time for hoping to break even in GTA 5. The next property to do something similar is Los Santos Customs, but that takes 219 weeks.

The Car Scrapyard takes 1834 destroyed cars to be profitable, so it can take longer than the Los Santos Golf Club for some players.

This expensive property is located at GWC and Golfing Society in Richman. Players can purchase it after the mission "Nervous Ron" with any of the three protagonists.

GTA 5 gamers don't need to purchase the property to play golf. Buying it simply makes golf free and allows the protagonist to wear any outfit while golfing.

