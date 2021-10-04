What is the most expensive jewelry in GTA Online

The most expensive jewelry can be found in Ponsonbys or at The Diamond Casino Gift Shop in GTA Online. It can also be bought at two lesser-known locations. The most expensive items in GTA Online include some watches, earrings, and cuffs. For some reason, GTA Online players cannot buy jewelry from Binco online, as they can in GTA V for Franklin's character.

Given the wide variety of jewelry available on GTA Online, and with new pieces being added with updates and so on, players of GTA Online might not know what the most expensive jewelry is. Or where exactly to find it.

GTA Online players must set out on their journey to Ponsonbys, The Diamond Casino Gift Shop, or the out-of-town Discount Stores to see which jewelry is the most expensive.

GTA Online: Most expensive jewelry in the Diamond Casino Store

The main difference between most clothing and jewelry stores in GTA Online is easy to determine. It is a "price-style" bracket of accessories, available at almost all store locations, regardless of its "quality" status.

In The Diamond, players pay in chips instead of GTA$. The most expensive pair of earrings, for example, is a pair of casino-chip-style earrings worth $7,172. They are paid in chips, not cash. Not nearly as stylish as the Platinum Studs that Franklin can wear from other outlets in GTA 5, which cost a total of only $5,250.

This means that jewelry in GTA online, shared between men and women, is the same and available across all store locations. Be it the 'Discount Store' in the Senhora Desert or the 'Ponsonsbys' in Couger Avenue, players will find the same top-price merchandise available at every store.

GTA Online: Most expensive jewelry store locations

Surprisingly, items at all jewelry locations cost the same. Players can still choose "where" to buy their fine jewelry from GTA Online, but the result is the same.

The main point; players can purchase the same "most expensive" watches, cuffs, earrings, and so on at any of the three aforementioned stores.

The other expensive jewelry outlet in GTA Online

Some of the expensive jewelry can be found at a discount store in the Grand Senhora Desert. Just with no discount. As mentioned above, the most expensive jewelry is available at multiple outlets but with the same price tag.

This store has a very similar interior to the Binco stores in the city, and the location of the jewelry counter in this store is the same as in Binco's in GTA 5 offline.

