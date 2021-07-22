What does faster vehicle upgrades on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S mean for GTA Online’s future?

The faster vehicle upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S might seem minor on paper, but it has some important ramifications for GTA Online.

GTA Online is a modern game that focuses on its playability on modern consoles. It might seem asinine to assume GTA Online's days on the PS4 and Xbox One are slowly coming to a crawl, but there is a reason for this line of thinking. As some players might know, the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online are shutting down later this year.

Now, that's not to say the PS4 and Xbox One versions are shutting down in a year or so. However, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume there will come a point where those versions of GTA Online are only running in maintenance mode, much like what happened to the previous generation.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: The future of next-gen GTA Online

Rockstar Games stated in their official news:

"And coming this fall, the launch of Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will take vehicle performance to the highest level with greater top speeds for select vehicles, with these new modifications made within the LS Car Meet."

Based on the wording, it would seem as though the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be getting some vehicle upgrades, which was confirmed in the previous news post (Los Santos Tuners Coming July 20) that stated:

"These special upgrades will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V — stay tuned for more details."

It would seem as though it's the beginning of a new generation for GTA Online and Rockstar Games will start focusing more on next-gen consoles, especially once GTA Online is released for them on November 11, 2021.

The precedence set in the past

There was once a time when the PS3 and Xbox 360 were all the rage for gamers and casuals alike. Many of these players tried out GTA Online at some point, and eventually moved on to the next generation (PS4 and Xbox One) or PC.

When those gamers left, it inevitably meant that GTA Online's playerbase shrunk on those platforms. A smaller playerbase meant fewer paying customers, which was exacerbated by the lack of new content for those platforms.

Some players are already prepared to migrate to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online. Once that happens, the same cycle detailed above will occur once again, but to the PS4 and Xbox One playerbase this time.

The next-gen consoles

One would assume that PC players will also have access to the new exclusive features. Otherwise, this new shift in focus would seem to indicate that Rockstar Games is set to prioritize consoles.

By the time GTA Online is released on the next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S's playerbase should be sizable enough to be the main focus for Rockstar Games. Predictably, this means they will also be the prime demographic that will purchase Shark Cards and the like.

It's unknown when the PS4 and Xbox One's versions of GTA Online will slow down, but it's a likely event that players should keep in mind.

