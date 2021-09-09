What is the fastest car in GTA 5?

GTA 5 cars have been in the news before, as some of the most high-calibre virtual vehicles out there.

Driving being a big thing in GTA 5, the game features an incredibly diverse assortment of vehicles. From flying cars to weaponized trucks to futuristic bikes, GTA 5 boasts an extensive array of options for racing enthusiasts.

This article takes a look at one of the fastest cars featured in GTA 5:

Pfirster 811: The Fastest car in GTA 5

Meet the future of hybrid tech: Pfister took billions of dollars in subsidies for low-carbon research and used it to refine an electric motor until it gives more kick than a turbocharger. And don't worry about accidentally investing in the environment: the assembly process alone produces enough CO2 to offset two thousand acres of otherwise useless rainforest. Win-win

Inspired by the incredibly popular Porsche 918 Hypercar, Koenigsegg Regera, the Pfister 811 is one of the best cars featured in GTA 5.

It was added to GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update and is unanimously agreed upon as the most efficient vehicle in the series.

Recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the Pfister 811 is exceptionally fast and always makes a great case for itself. It boasts nimble handling, great traction and quick acceleration.

The vehicle is simply amazing when tackling sharp corners and has proven time and time again that it is quite capable of holding its own in unexpectedly dire situations. It can also take its fair share of mishaps with grace and does not balk before impromptu attacks.

The Pfister 811 makes for a great racing car. It is absolutely unparalleled on the fast-track and leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust.

All in all, the Pfister 811 is a great vehicle and turns heads wherever it goes, seldom giving the player a reason to choose another over it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar