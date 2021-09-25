Which is the fastest car in GTA 5 Online as of September 2021?

The Los Santos Tuners update was supposed to bring 17 new vehicles to GTA Online, 10 of which were available upon release. The other vehicles were to be added in stages over the course of weekly updates.

When it comes to the regular vehicles, the Ocelot Pariah has held the title of 'fastest car' in GTA Online ever since the update. Now, with the final car, Karin Previon, having been added to the game in the most recent weekly update, some players are once again debating which vehicle is the fastest. The answer to that question, however, remains the Ocelot Pariah.

This article delves into the specifics of this vehicle, including its price, performance, and more.

GTA Online: Which car is the fastest?

"It's dignified, sophisticated - even a little aloof." - Legendary Motorsport Description

The Ocelot Pariah is a two-door sports car that was released alongside the Doomsday Heist update in GTA Online. The car's main design draws inspiration from the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. Other design elements are inspired by cars such as Ferrari's 812 Superfast and Portofino models.

Aston Martin and Ferrari cars have distinct design esthetics that set them apart from the competition. The Pariah emerges as an ambitious yet stunning car by combining the styles of these two renowned sports car manufacturers. This hybrid design gives it an individuality that is uncommon in GTA Online cars.

Performance

The Pariah is recognized as the best car in the Sports class owing to its incredibly high top speed and acceleration. Its impressive performance puts it on par with many cars from the Super class in GTA Online.

Because of how lightweight it is, the Pariah is an excellent option for races with longer straights. However, vehicles with better handling, such as the Grotti Itali RSX, outperform it on tighter courses. This car surpasses all other cars without a booster in GTA Online, reaching a top speed of 136 mph.

Price

GTA Online players often face a dilemma when choosing between the Itali RSX and the Ocelot Pariah. Even though the former is slower, it has much better handling capabilities.

However, the Itali RSX is quite expensive, while the Pariah is rather reasonably priced, costing less than half as much as the Itali RSX, at $1,420,000. Players can buy the car from Legendary Motorsport.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee