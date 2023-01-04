What are the fastest motorcycles in GTA 5 and GTA Online in 2023?

GTA 5 and Online have a wide variety of motorcycles in their massive catalog of vehicles. While some perform decently, others are ridiculously speedy. But when it comes to being the fastest bike in both games, two names come to the top: the Pegassi Bati 801 and the Western Reever.

The former takes the spot of the fastest motorcycle in GTA 5, while the latter takes the crown in GTA Online. Both bikes boast outstanding performances in their own right and have been praised by fans around the globe. Here's everything a player should know about these bikes.

GTA 5's fastest motorcycle - The Pegassi Bati 801

The Pegassi Bati 801 is a two-seater civilian sports bike featured in GTA 5. It's inspired by the Ducati 1098 and 848's overall design and the Ducati Desmosedici RR's tail unit.

The Bati 801 also has a sports bike analog dial set in the enhanced version of the game. On the performance side, it is the fastest motorcycle in the game, thanks to its quick acceleration and astonishing top speed. The 801 can reach a maximum speed of 135 mph (217.26 km/h) in a few seconds while staying nimble due to stable and responsive handling.

Players can find this bike around La Puerta, Floyd's Apartment, and Sanders Motorcycles. They can also directly purchase it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for $10,000, which describes it as,

“The ultimate in going 0-80 in 2.3, then 80-0 in a fraction as you slide under a tractor trailer truck.”

Western Reever - The fastest motorcycle in GTA Online

The Western Reever is a civilian custom motorcycle featured in GTA Online as part of The Contract update since 2021. It has famously taken inspiration from the ARCH's Nazaré—from Cyberpunk 2077—and Method 143.

This motorcycle features a front mudguard on black fork legs with a bulky tube in the upper area. The front has silver headlight housing and a small windshield, giving it a distinctive look. The custom bike runs on a pushrod V-Twin engine with a five-speed gearbox. A staggering top speed of 163 mph (262.32 km/h) easily makes the Western Reever the fastest motorcycle in Grand Theft Auto Online. Excellent acceleration is primarily why this bike has a record lap time of 0:59.459.

Players can purchase the Reever from Legendary Motorsport for $1,900,000.

As both vehicles are featured in the online game, Western Reever outperforms Pegassi Bati 801 with ease. It is much faster, more responsive, and quicker than the sports bike. However, players don't have the option to purchase it in story mode.

Players also should note that the new Western Powersurge has the most powerful engine in the game, along with high Drag value, which could make it one of the fastest motorcycles, giving tough competition to the Reever.

Rockstar has done a great job adding many vehicles to the game via constant updates. While the game might not receive any new motorcycles for the story mode gameplay, fans can expect new ones to continue to be added to its online counterpart.

