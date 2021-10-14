What is the fastest super car in GTA Online in October 2021?

GTA Online boasts a number of lightning-fast super cars, each more of a beast on the fast-track than the other. One such car is the Ocelot Pariah.

Super cars remain the most popular, talked-about category in GTA Online, owing to their impressive speed and extraordinary performance.

This article talks about one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online – The Ocelot Pariah.

GTA Online: The Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah (Image via GTA)

"This is not an accessible sports car. It won't rub its avant-garde bodywork in your face and let you grope its dashboard on the first drive. It's dignified, sophisticated - even a little aloof. It will only reveal its charms for just the right handler. But one day, after years of practice, you'll become aware of the utter contempt in which you now hold the rest of the human race, and you'll know you can finally say 'I drive a Pariah.'"

- LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION.

Added to GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist update, the Ocelot Pariah is the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, if not the most lethal.

Inspired by the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, the Ocelot Pariah makes for a useful investment in GTA Online. In the Sports Class, it leaves many in the dust, including vehicles like the Elegy RH8, Neo, and Jugular. In the Super Class, it is arguably one of the most competitive vehicles in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h, the Ocelot Pariah has been ranked as the fastest vehicle in the game, surpassing even the celebrated Itali RSX.

The vehicle also boasts butter-smooth handling and quick acceleration and is, hence, a compatible option for those who are still learning the ropes of driving in GTA Online.

When going over bumps and off-road terrain, the vehicle may experience loss in traction but that is perhaps its only downside. All in all, it is an extremely desirable vehicle and makes for an insanely valuable purchase in GTA Online.

Equipped with a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine, the Ocelot Pariah is a joy to ride and a dream to own. The player's garage would simply won't be complete without the addition of this incredible car. An absolute must-have!

Also Read

How to get the Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online:

The Pariah costs $1,420,000 in GTA Online and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod