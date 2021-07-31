What is the fastest way to make $1 million in GTA Online? All you need to know

Most GTA Online players want to make as much money as possible in the shortest amount of time. Because there are so many ways to accomplish this goal, it can be pretty confusing for a beginner.

While the tutorial explains the basics of GTA Online, it might not be enough to understand how money works in the game. Gamers are free to buy various properties and attempt different heists to earn money in the game.

Some of these require substantial investments, which newer users may not be ready for. Others don't provide enough of an incentive for them to complete. To avoid this confusion, beginners in GTA Online can always take the help of game guides.

GTA Online: Earning $1 million as fast as possible

Contact missions

The first thing that players should do in GTA Online is to complete the Contact missions. Spending on expensive vehicles and weaponry at this point is not advisable.

If they buy a High-End Apartment, gamers can start the first set of heists. Doing the first heist (The Fleeca Job) is always a better idea before beginning the Contact missions.

This unlocks the Trade Price for the armored Kuruma, an invaluable vehicle that makes the Contact missions seem like a walk in the park. Gerald provides some of the most straightforward such missions for players at lower levels.

Passive earning properties

Once users have earned a sizeable amount of profit, the next step would be to buy properties. There are various types of properties in GTA Online, and beginners should only invest in passive earning ones like MC Clubhouses.

Buying an MC Clubhouse grants access to the MC Businesses, which includes the following:

Cocaine Lockup

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

Methamphetamine Lab

Weed Farm

The Cocaine Lockup is the best of the bunch, and it should be the first MC Business that players run. Some of these, such as the Document Forgery Office, are not very profitable, and thus, are not recommended for newcomers to GTA Online.

It wouldn't take much time to make a million GTA$ in the game by following these steps. From there, gamers can go on and invest in more properties and start the bigger heists.

Such heists have greater rewards but require much time and effort. Thanks to the Cayo Perico Heist update, players don't need as much grinding as before to get richer.

