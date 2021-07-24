Why is Cocaine Lockup a worthwhile investment in GTA Online

Everything in GTA Online involves money, whether a player spends it or earns it. The Cocaine Lockup is one of the first properties that new players look forward to in the game.

A beginner has to gather a reasonable amount of money to start an MC business. This is why missions and heists may be the first things they attempt in GTA Online. However, buying a property is essential for financial stability in the game.

This is where the Cocaine Lockup comes in the picture, as it can provide a constant supply of profits without much effort. This article explains why a GTA Online player should consider buying a Cocaine Lockup.

GTA Online: Should players consider buying a Cocaine Lockup?

To start a Cocaine Lockup, the minimum amount players have to invest in is $1,175,000 (buying the cheapest Clubhouse and Cocaine Locker). This would earn the player around $30k every hour, and the only thing they have to do is resupply the business every few hours.

A fully upgraded Cocaine Lockup can generate profits up to $74,000 per hour in GTA Online. This costs a total of $3,067,000 for the cheapest options. It would require around 42 hours for players to break even with a fully upgraded Cocaine Lockup.

How to buy a Cocaine Lockup?

A Clubhouse is required to purchase a Cocaine Lockup business (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first thing that players need, to set up a Cocaine Lockup business, is to buy a Clubhouse. This can be done from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, and choosing the location is not important. It is suggested to buy the cheapest one for $200,000 (the Great Chaparral Clubhouse).

Buying a Clubhouse grants access to a laptop that can access The Open Road. This is a Dark Net website where players can then start their illegal business in GTA Online. As with the Clubhouse, it is recommended to choose the cheapest Cocaine Lockup at Alamo Bay for $975,000.

Players can begin with no upgrades and progressively purchase upgrades as profits begin to accumulate. This is why a Cocaine Lockup is the MC Business for both beginners and veterans alike in GTA Online.

Edited by Gautham Balaji