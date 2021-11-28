What features should GTA 6 take from GTA San Andreas?

Even if GTA 6 is nowhere on the horizon, one could hope that it would take what worked in GTA San Andreas and make it even better.

It's always worthwhile to learn from the past. That way, one can prevent themselves from repeating easily avoidable mistakes. In this case, GTA 6 could take some inspiration from GTA San Andreas.

There is still no news on GTA 6's eventual release date. Even the leaks aren't as credible as one would hope for, leaving it to discussions on what the game could be rather than what it will be.

Here are some good GTA San Andreas features that GTA 6 could take inspiration from

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic and successful GTA games ever made. Some of the new features it introduced include:

In-depth character customization

Vehicle customization

Several stats to raise

Dual-wielding weapons

Girlfriends

Swimming and diving in 3D

Gang wars

Jetpack

Climbing

Casino gambling

Moving while crouching

Manual aim while moving

Needless to say, some of its features are still a huge part of modern GTA games. For example, GTA Online implements most of them, so it wouldn't be unheard of if GTA 6 would do something similar.

The features later games still use

Not all of the above features are exclusive to GTA San Andreas by any stretch of the imagination. Surprisingly, all of those features were implemented in some way. Some barely saw use (Dual-wielding weapons appeared in Chinatown Wars). However, many of them are still relevant.

The Diamond Casino & Resort's gambling feature in GTA Online is even more robust than the original GTA San Andreas's version. Gambling and crime work in tandem perfectly, so it's a good feature that GTA 6 should borrow in some capacity.

As GTA 6's location hasn't been confirmed yet, that means including an area like Las Venturas is a possibility. Several leaks indicate that Vice City is the main location, so sadly, GTA San Andreas's setting is unlikely to return.

Basic quality-of-life features, such as better aiming and climbing, have been improved upon in games like GTA 4, so one would hope GTA 6 wouldn't go backward on this front.

The features later games stopped using, but GTA 6 should incorporate

Some of the old-school features before GTA San Andreas were absent in later single-player games. Purchasing safehouses is a notable omission for the mainline series, as only Chinatown Wars and Online include that option. The former isn't a mainline game, and the latter is only for multiplayer.

It's a strange feature to lack in modern single-player games. Having more saving opportunities and garages isn't a bad thing. The fact that GTA Online still has this and many other old-school GTA San Andreas features proves that some of them can work in a modern game.

The main thing some fans can hope for is that GTA 6 won't end up as rushed as the Trilogy was.

