What would a GTA 4 remaster have to change?

Perhaps one day Rockstar Games can make a GTA 4 remaster, given how old the game is now.

The GTA Trilogy has gotten a lot of people talking. Players need to set reasonable expectations on how Rockstar will remaster games. They mainly focus on capturing the original spirit, all while adding modern gameplay features. GTA 4 would certainly benefit in this regard.

As it stands, GTA 4 has the best Metacritic reviews in the series. It's often regarded as the highest standard by certain fans. However, not everything has aged well for Niko Bellic and his friends. A GTA 4 remaster would fix specific problems that plague the game.

What should be changed in a GTA 4 remaster?

With the impending release of the GTA Trilogy, some fans are hoping for more remasters. The above video is an example of what fans want for GTA 4. Rockstar could definitely enhance the gameplay and graphics.

Fix the friendship system

The friendship system is a good idea on paper. GTA 4 players can receive useful rewards if they become friends with someone. Unfortunately, the concept's execution leaves a lot to be desired.

Friends will constantly ask Niko to hang out with them. If he refuses, they will lose a bit of their friendship. Players don't want to be constantly bombarded with calls as it just gets in their way. This feature was widely criticized by GTA 4 players. Rockstar sought to rectify this with the DLC episodes.

A GTA 4 remaster can easily fix this problem. The game needs to remove the harsh penalties. Players shouldn't have to be punished if they don't want to hang out at the moment. It doesn't need to be mandatory.

Alter the graphics settings

Another issue with GTA 4 is the strange graphics. It's extremely dark at times, which makes it hard to see. Players are forced to adjust their brightness settings. Oversaturation can also be problematic. It's especially bad when the sun finally sets and everything has an orange flow.

Rockstar just needs to clean up the graphics. A GTA 4 remaster should tone down these heavy effects. Otherwise, it makes the game look washed out. Players shouldn't have to readjust their display settings all the time.

Revamp the driving altogether

Last but not least, driving physics needs a complete overhaul. This should be the main priority of a potential GTA 4 remaster. Players drive vehicles similarly to a boat. Despite this attempt at realism, all it does is make it hard to drive. Most vehicles are slow and sluggish.

It doesn't have to be exactly like GTA 5, given its popular arcade style. Rockstar just needs to find the right balance in the GTA 4 remaster. Realistic driving should be a major focus. However, it shouldn't be at the expense of the player.

Driving is a core aspect of the series. That's why a GTA 4 remaster needs to ensure it can work properly.

