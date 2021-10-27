What are some unrealistic expectations for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition?

There is growing anticipation for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, but some expectations need to be set.

Remember, these are not remakes. They are going to be remastered. While it does overhaul the combat system, it falls in line with current GTA titles. Rockstar isn't going to redefine the series here. Fans should set reasonable expectations for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

It's easy to get carried away. Anticipation has been building up for several months now. Rockstar even managed to surprise everybody with an early release date. However, players should ground themselves in reality. This article will go over this state of mind in detail.

Here are some unreasonable expectations for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

Fans have every right to be disappointed if they don't get what they want. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is no different in that regard. However, players should know what to expect ahead of time. Otherwise, they would be let down by unrealistic expectations.

Ultra-realistic graphics

After months of speculation, Rockstar finally confirmed they were making GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Right off the bat, they made it clear what it was going to be. These classic games were going to maintain their original look. Leakers backed up these statements.

Some fans were very disappointed by Rockstar's direction. A few of them wanted visual upgrades similar to GTA 5. Of course, this was never going to happen. Rockstar wanted to keep the "look and feel of the originals." Otherwise, it would look way too similar to GTA Online.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition requires its own identity. Ultra-realistic graphics will probably be reserved for GTA 6.

The return of removed content

These classic games feature a ton of cut features. For example, GTA San Andreas was meant to have a skateboard. It would be nice for Rockstar to implement them. Unfortunately, this is very unlikely.

In their original press release, Rockstar made no mention of the removed content. It would've been cool to bring these features back. However, the company is mainly concerned with capturing the original feel. Fans should not expect to see Darkel in GTA 3.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is not a remake. If it were, then perhaps Rockstar would've added these features. It would be interesting to see what these games could've looked like. Rockstar was very ambitious.

Same treatment for the prequel games

Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories are often forgotten about. Their sales numbers never quite reached the main games. Beyond a few mobile ports, Rockstar hasn't done much with the prequels.

There is demand for GTA 3 and GTA Vice City. That's why fans got GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. However, the same cannot be said for the prequels. Their fanbase is decidedly smaller.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rockstar would need a financial incentive to remaster those games. As it stands, the prequels lack the legacy of the classic titles. It's unlikely they will be remastered in the same manner as GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar