5 GTA 3 characters who were removed from the game

Before the final release of GTA 3, Rockstar had intended to include more characters.

GTA 3 was meant to be a bigger game than it already was. However, Rockstar didn't have enough time. Lost features include multiplayer death matches and various locations. What catches the player's interest are the characters. A few of them failed to make the final cut.

Most of this information has been known for years. However, the GTA 3 design document was recently leaked. YouTube channel GTA Series Videos discovered even more beta characters. Ultimately, they were removed from the final product. These are the most notable ones.

Five GTA 3 characters who didn't make the cut

5) Curtly

Very little is known about Curtly. He was found in the manual credits for GTA 3. Unlike Darkel, there are no textured files for Curtly. He was supposed to be voiced by Curtis L. McClarin. Nothing else is known about the character.

4) Tom Novy

Tom Novy is a real-world DJ from Germany. His songs were prominently featured in the GTA 3 trailers (Back To The Streets). Novy even has a model within the game files. However, he was removed in the final release. His song was also cut from Head Radio.

It's unknown what role he would've served in GTA 3. Novy could've been one of the first real musicians to make a physical appearance in the series.

3) Major Hale

Major Hale at the player's service (Image via GTA Series Videos)

This is the official artwork of Major Hale, courtesy of the design document. However, there is no model within the game. Hale would've run a military base in Shoreside Vale. This area was also removed in the final game.

He would likely have some connection to Phil Cassidy.

2) Toshiro Kasen

The mysterious Toshiro Kasen was cut in the final game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kenji and Asuka once had a family member named Toshiro. He was meant to rule over the Yakuza. This is according to the design document for GTA 3, which was dated December 2000. Interestingly, Donald Love was not yet created. His mission strand belonged to Toshiro.

There was a cut mission where GTA 3 players would celebrate with Toshiro. He would host an illegal fight in a parking lot. Players could also bet on which fighter would win. Afterward, Toshiro would be sniped by a faraway enemy. Kenji would then replace Toshiro as the Yakuza boss.

1) Darkel

Darkel is easily the most infamous character from the GTA 3 beta. His removal led to several unfounded rumors. GTA 3 players speculated what his main purpose was. One urban legend stated that Darkel would blow up a school bus full of children. Rockstar flatly denied it on their website.

The character was meant to be voiced by Bill Fiore. His name can be found in the manual. Rockstar had five missions planned for Darkel. However, they removed him from the game. They felt he didn't match the tone they were going for.

Darkel would've given players special weapons if they performed their jobs well. This is according to an old issue of Game Informer magazine. Some of his mission objectives were very similar to Rampages.

