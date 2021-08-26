What does GTA 6 need to do to emulate the massive success that GTA 5 received?

GTA 5 made history when it became the second-bestselling video game ever made. What steps should GTA 6 take to surpass or simply achieve that level of success?

Rockstar Games has moved to the forefront of game developers thanks to their GTA series. These games have often broken records and continue to enjoy one of the largest fanbases. Their most recent GTA game was their most successful video game to date, grossing billions of dollars.

Even today, its multiplayer component GTA Online is earning insane amounts of revenue every year. Rockstar has kept rolling out continual updates which keep players hooked on the game.

Achieving a similar kind of success with the next GTA title is going to be a gargantuan task. Many fans are wondering what Rockstar will do to shatter all previous sales records.

What does GTA 6 need to accomplish to follow in the footsteps of GTA 5's enormous success?

There are many reasons why GTA 5 achieved the level of success it did. Video gaming was not as mainstream a hobby even a decade back as it is now. When GTA 5 came out in 2013, the gaming industry was already on the rise.

The timing of the game's release is also significant. GTA 5 was first launched for older generation consoles (PS3 and Xbox 360). An Enhanced Edition port came out the following year for the PS4 and Xbox One and ultimately followed by a PC release. This allowed Rockstar to catch the majority of all three markets.

In fact, GTA 5 is set to relaunch this year for current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S). Besides the single-player Story Mode comes the real money-making venture: GTA Online. This alone is responsible for the continued popularity of GTA 5 throughout the last decade.

There have been bits and pieces of information regarding GTA 6 from some of the more reliable sources. These leaks indicate that the next title won't be coming out before at least two more years. Details about the game's setting, protagonists, and features also provide insight into Rockstar's intentions.

An evolving map, a modern setting, and a female protagonist all point to a GTA Online-style game. This could imply that the next game will closely resemble the gameplay and storyline of GTA Online rather than GTA 5. At the very least, Rockstar might be paving the way for a new multiplayer mode with the upcoming title.

This might be the only way to reach the level of success that the previous game enjoyed. After all, the online component draws far more crowds than the entire single-player series ever did. While this may not appease all GTA fans, it would be the most economically practical decision.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

