What GTA Online players should know for the MOC bonuses for this week’s update

This week's update in GTA Online has a good amount of MOC-related information that players should know. The MOC (abbreviated for Mobile Operations Center) is a semi-trailer associated with the Gunrunning business in the Bunker. New players who didn't choose Gunrunning for Career Builder may wish to know more about it.

Before diving into the functionality of the vehicle and its benefits, it's worth noting this week's update and how it affects the MOC:

Triple cash and RP on Mobile Operations Missions

It costs 30% less off this week

All upgrades and modifications also cost 30% less than usual

The cheapest one normally costs $1,225,000, with this week's update taking it down to $857,500.

This week's update in GTA Online and how it affects the MOC

It's a good week's update if a player needs a MOC or its modifications (Image via Rockstar Games)

All upgrades and modifications are 30% off for the Mobile Operations Center this week. GTA Online players need to purchase a Bunker before they can buy this vehicle, and Bunkers are not on sale this week.

The only discounts for Gunrunners this week is 80% off their Gun Locker and Shooting Range, which isn't directly related to the MOC.

The upgrades for this vehicle cost:

Phantom Custom: $857,500 (instead of $1,225,000)

$857,500 (instead of $1,225,000) Hauler Custom: $980,000 (instead of $1,400,000)

$980,000 (instead of $1,400,000) Command Center: $224,000 (instead of $320,000)

$224,000 (instead of $320,000) Living Quarters: $101,500 (Instead of $145,000)

$101,500 (Instead of $145,000) Weapon Workshop: $171,500 (instead of $245,000)

$171,500 (instead of $245,000) Weapon & Vehicle Workshop: $668,500 (Instead of $955,000)

$668,500 (Instead of $955,000) Personal Vehicle Storage: $136,500 (instead of $195,000)

All modifications for this vehicle cost:

Stars and Stripes: $70,000 (instead of $100,000)

$70,000 (instead of $100,000) Eagle Claw: $94,500 (Instead of $135,000)

$94,500 (Instead of $135,000) Eagle Claw Flag: $119,000 (instead of $170,000)

$119,000 (instead of $170,000) Fighting Freedom: $140,000 (instead of $200,000)

$140,000 (instead of $200,000) Blue on White 1: $140 (instead of $200)

$140 (instead of $200) Blue on White 2: $140 (instead of $200)

$140 (instead of $200) Blue on White 3: $140 (instead of $200)

$140 (instead of $200) Yellow on Blue: $210 (instead of $300)

$210 (instead of $300) Yellow on Black: $420 (instead of $600)

$420 (instead of $600) Front and Rear Turrets: $147,000 (instead of $210,000)

Mobile Operation Missions

The screenshot used for this week's update (Image via Rockstar Games)

All Mobile Operations missions this week will give GTA Online players triple cash and RP. These missions are:

Severe Weather Patterns

Half-track Bully

Exit Strategy

Offshore Assets

Clover Blown

Mole Hunt

Data Breach

Work Dispute

Completing these missions will give GTA Online players the Trade Prices of the associated vehicles (like the Dune FAV in Severe Weather Patterns). Unlocking these missions can be done if a player completes a certain number of resupply missions.

A GTA Online player would only have to complete 14 of them to unlock every Mobile Operations mission.

Other update information

Players have other content to look forward to for this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

This week's update is only relevant until April 13, 2022. Ergo, any GTA Online player in desperate need of a MOC or its upgrades and modifications should take advantage of this week's offer before it's too late. Aside from this content, this week's update also gives players triple cash and RP on Stunt Races and double cash and RP on:

MC Work

VIP Work

VIP Challenges

