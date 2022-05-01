What GTA Online players should know about the new solo car dupe glitch

There is a brand new solo car dupe glitch in GTA Online that can take players only five minutes to do. These types of exploits often get patched out, so anybody interested in exploiting them should use them as soon as possible. A solo car dupe glitch allows a player to clone a car (preferably an expensive one).

Here are the requirements for the exploit:

Bunker

MOC with Personal Vehicle Storage

A High-End Apartment with a heist already active

The car that will be cloned

An Agency with a car that will be lost (preferably cheap)

GTA Online players can sell these cloned vehicles for a good amount of money, and this new trick only takes up to five minutes of a player's time.

New solo car dupe glitch in GTA Online

Here is a step-by-step guide to performing the new solo car dupe glitch in GTA Online:

Go inside your Bunker

Take the car that will be cloned into the MOC

Drive the car out of the MOC, and then drive it near a wall with some pipes. There should still be a prompt to store the vehicle on the top left

An example of the parking done in step 3 (Image via Ace Goodz)

Leave the Bunker

Get to your high-end apartment with an active heist. Some GTA Online players prefer to teleport to a nearby job and then leave that job to get there quicker

Head to the heist room and go in front of the door with the "Heist Planning Board" and "join a Heist as a Crew Member" options

Pause here and head to the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. Press pause and the confirm button at the same time (X on Playstation, A on Xbox)

Let go of both buttons

Press right on the d-pad

Press Triangle (Playstation) or Y (Xbox) and press forward on the left analog stick to see some apartment styles

An example of seeing apartment styles and the heist board at the same time (Image via Ace Goodz)

Continue to preview various apartment styles, until it is no longer possible to do so

Take out your phone and head to the Internet

Pause the game and teleport to the Agency

Head to the Agency's garage and find the vehicle that will be lost in this solo car dupe glitch

Change anything in that vehicle and then back out of the vehicle modification menu

Get out of the vehicle and pull out your phone. Head to the Internet section once again

Pause the game and teleport near the Bunker

Go back to the parked vehicle that you intended to clone via the solo car dupe glitch

Press right on the d-pad

GTA Online players will now have successfully cloned their vehicle with a clean license plate. Rockstar will likely patch this glitch in the future, although it is not necessarily guaranteed to happen in the next update.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you regularly use glitches (like God Mode and car duplication) in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman