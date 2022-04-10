New solo car duplication glitch found for GTA Online on the PS5

A recently discovered car duplication glitch has been found in GTA Online on the PS5, and it can be done solo. Solo car duplication glitches are often preferable to those that rely on another player, which makes this glitch convenient to do. Players will need:

A Mobile Operations Center with the vehicle storage upgrade

An undesirable vehicle like the Faggio in a garage (but not the MC garage)

Access to the GTA 5 story mode

The desired car the player wishes to dupe

The third part is especially crucial, given that PS5 players already got GTA Online for free. However, GTA 5's story mode wasn't included in that offer, so one will need to buy that in order to execute this glitch.

GTA Online solo car duplication glitch (PS5)

Here is a short step-by-step guide on how to execute this solo car duplication glitch on the PS5 version of GTA Online:

Head near The Diamond Casino & Resort. Change the Spawn Location to "Last Location." (This can be done either through the Interaction Menu or by pausing the game, going to Online, and then finding it under Options.) Pause the game and head to Rockstar Creator. Go to the "Quit to Story Mode" option, but don't press X. Use the PlayStation Homescreen and try to find the Freemode option. Press Square, and then spam the X button. (Optional) Go to an invite-only session. Request the Mobile Operations Center in the casino's parking lot. Get the car that will be duped. Drive that car into the Mobile Operations Center's vehicle storage. Use the Interaction Menu to select the "Kill Yourself" option. Drive the Mobile Operations Center to a location where the blue circle in the back is close to a wall. Drive the car you wish to dupe into the Mobile Operations Center once more. Get out of the car after you spawn outside. Request the Faggio and drive to the Mobile Operations Center. After spawning outside once again, send the Faggio back to the garage.

That Faggio will be replaced by whatever other vehicle the player used in this solo car duplication glitch. Keep in mind that Rockstar Games frequently patches GTA Online, which sometimes prevents these car duplication glitches from working.

Mobile Operations Center

The Mobile Operations Center

The Mobile Operations Center is instrumental in making this glitch work on the PS5. Hence, GTA Online players are recommended to buy it if they plan to dupe any vehicles. One can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,225,000 at its minimum price (not counting weekly discounts).

However, the Personal Vehicle Storage in Bay 3 is a must-have for this glitch to work. That costs an extra $195,000 (not counting weekly discounts). Remember not to buy the Living Quarters or the Weapon & Vehicle Workshop to make this glitch work.

The Mobile Operations Center will become available to purchase once a GTA Online players owns a Bunker. The cheapest Bunker costs $1,165,000, but any of them will do in this scenario. It's currently unknown when Rockstar Games will patch this new solo car duplication glitch on the PS5.

