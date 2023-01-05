What is a GTA San Andreas Downgrader, and why do people use it?

The idea of downgrading a game might seem strange to some players, but using a GTA San Andreas Downgrader is highly advisable.

As its name implies, a downgrader reverts a video game to a previous update. In this case, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas will get back to version 1.0 on PC.

There are several reasons players use a GTA San Andreas Downgrader:

You get to keep all original songs and not worry about any getting removed.

The Steam version is generally inferior to the original in various aspects, making downgrading here an improvement.

Mods tend to only work for Version 1.0.

These are all pretty significant reasons for using the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Downgrader.

How to use the GTA San Andreas Downgrader for the best gaming experience

Using this program is pretty easy. Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Search for the 'GTA San Andreas Downgrader.' One of the first links should be to the GTA Forums by a user named 'gamerzworld.' Click on it. Scroll to the bottom of the first post where you see "Download Stub Version (Updates Itself With Patches)." Click on that to download a .exe file. Boot up that .exe file and select the relevant directory where GTA San Andreas is located. Click on "Downgrade."

After waiting for a few seconds, the process should be complete. The default directory for the average player who gets this game on Steam would be:

"C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Grand Theft Auto San Andreas"

You might get two files from the downgrader:

gta_sa.exe

gta-sa.exe

gta_sa is the file name that mods usually use, so use this one to fully enjoy GTA San Andreas as it was meant to be played. There is no need to rename these files, especially since the gta_sa.exe will likely be from 2007, making it easy for you to remember.

Why do some players prefer a downgraded GTA San Andreas?

Here is a quick list of topics covered in the above video by Vadim M of why the Steam version isn't ideal for most players:

Retail saves aren't compatible

Various bugs, like a broken aspect ratio

The font on subtitles became noticeably smaller

For those who like to use an Xbox Controller, inputs are stated to be "JOY" followed by a number, which can be confusing to new players

It's not compatible with most mods

18 music tracks ended up getting cut

The cut music and inability to use some mods are the biggest reasons people use a downgrader for GTA San Andreas. The lack of several songs from the original title makes the game feel incomplete for some players. Meanwhile, the lack of good mod support is a dealbreaker for those who love mods.

Either way, downgrading the game is pretty easy. You can always create a backup should you feel something will go amiss. The main limitation in this scenario would be storage space on your computer, but that shouldn't be an issue for gamers with half-decent PCs.

This method has been tested on Windows 8 and Windows 10 PCs. Older versions of the downgrader also exist online and will work in place of the newer variants.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes