What are the hardest achievements in GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas has some of the hardest achievements that keep track of a player's milestones.

It will take a while before they can fully beat the game. Whether players own a PlayStation or an Xbox, they can feel a sense of accomplishment from unlocking difficult achievements.

Some of these are ridiculously easy to get, such as winning a game of pool. However, there are a few that will really test the player's skills.

Here are the most difficult GTA San Andreas achievements

There are a total of 33 achievements for GTA San Andreas. This article will only cover the hardest ones to beat.

1) Vehicle side missions

Vehicle side missions are a mainstay of the series. GTA San Andreas offers achievements for all of them. They are as follows:

What the City Needs : Finish 12 Vigilante levels

: Finish 12 Vigilante levels Savior : Finish 12 Paramedic levels

: Finish 12 Paramedic levels Rescue a Kitten too? : Finish 12 Firefighter levels

: Finish 12 Firefighter levels Yes I Speak English: Complete 50 Taxi fares

These achievements will take some time, especially What the City Needs. Thankfully, there are guides on how to do each mission properly.

2) Serial Offender

Most players will run into the law in GTA San Andreas. They might even get arrested from time to time. However, this achievement defies logical conventions. Players would have to purposefully get themselves arrested.

Serial Offender is an achievement that requires players to get busted 50 times. Most playthroughs will never reach that point. The easiest way to earn this achievement is for a player to steal a police car, get inside and wait for the officer to arrest them. This will lower their Criminal Rating for GTA San Andreas.

3) Double or Nothin'

This achievement requires skill and luck in a casino game. Players must place their money in either red or black. They need to win the maximum bet on a roulette table. It can be done in any of the available Las Venturas casinos.

The easiest method is to rely on save states. By doing so, players will avoid losing their money. They can do it the normal way, but it makes the achievement much harder simply because luck is a strong factor here. Players can easily lose their entire savings if they are not careful.

4) Grove Street War Lord

There are several gang territories in GTA San Andreas. Unfortunately, Grove Street Families start off small. Players should not engage in gang wars until the final stages of the game. They can do it earlier, but the game will reset the territories at some point.

Players will need skill and patience to become a Grove Street War Lord. By the time they do, Los Santos is all theirs for the taking.

5) The Key to San Andreas

Simply put, players have to unlock all the other achievements in GTA San Andreas before they receive this one. This takes the longest to complete and is considered to be a crowning achievement.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

