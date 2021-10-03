How GTA San Andreas players can unlock the achievement: What the City Needs

GTA San Andreas players can earn themselves a very special achievement, entitled "What the City Needs".

This only applies to PlayStation trophies and Xbox achievements. GTA San Andreas players have to complete all the Vigilante missions. Upon doing so, they will be rewarded with "What the City Needs". It's mainly a bragging rights award.

Earning this achievement is easier said than done. Vigilante missions aren't easy to complete with regular vehicles. Players need to rely on stronger ones. Alternatively, they can also perform specific glitches.

What the City Needs: Here is how GTA San Andreas players can earn this achievement

What the City Needs (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas players should stock up on health and armor. Coupled with that, they also need a good vehicle. Here is how they can earn the "What the City Needs" achievement.

Complete all 12 Vigilante missions

Like most games in the series, GTA San Andreas allows players to perform Vigilante missions. All they have to do is find a law enforcement vehicle. They can activate this special mode while inside the vehicle.

There are 12 levels in total. GTA San Andreas players must take out nearby criminals. Unsurprisingly, each level gets progressively harder. Not only is there a time limit, players must also watch out for enemy gunfire. Apart from that, they must also stay in their vehicle.

"What the City Needs" can be difficult to pull off

Vigilante missions should not be attempted unless the player knows what they're doing. What makes these missions difficult is running out of ammo. There are 12 levels in total which means there are several enemies to take out.

The worst part is that players will inevitably receive damage to their vehicle. At some point, it will eventually blow up. Getting the "What the City Needs" achievement requires hard work and patience.

Use a Rhino tank or Hunter attack chopper

GTA San Andreas players must rely on offense and defense. They should only use the strongest vehicles for Vigilante missions.

Rhino tanks are perfect for ground-based attacks as criminals will stand no chance. Players can simply blow up their enemies just by touching them.

Of course, they can also head for the clouds with a military chopper. In that case, the Hunter is a devastating weapon of mass destruction. Players can use chain guns and rocket missiles to home in on enemies.

Alternatively, players can use a glitch

This is a useful glitch for Vigilante missions in GTA San Andreas. Players should start at the Tierra Robada safehouse. They need to have a Ranger vehicle with a broken front door. After getting it, they can head over to Cluckin' Bell and park right near the entrance. However, they shouldn't get too close to the door.

Players can now activate the Vigilante mission. They should get out of the Ranger and head inside Cluckin' Bell. However, they must quickly go back outside, then return inside.

Players will repeat this process until 40 seconds remain. After that, they must go inside the Ranger. The game will mistakenly believe the threat was taken care of.

This is due to map loading. Whenever a player goes inside an interior, terrain will disappear. This causes enemies to fall through the floor. Keep doing this until the Vigilante mission is complete. Afterwards, GTA San Andreas players will receive the "What the City Needs" achievement.

