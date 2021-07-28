What is the most lucrative way to make money in GTA Online?

Making money is an integral part of GTA Online. Players can't do a lot in the multiplayer game if they are always strapped for cash. After all, everything in the game costs a small fortune.

Thankfully, there are a number of ways to make money in GTA Online. From grinding outsourced jobs to winning heists to conducting multiple businesses, players can do a number of things in GTA Online to quickly go from rags to riches.

This article talks about the most lucrative business in GTA Online and how players can make money with it.

Is the Nightclub the best business in GTA Online?

The Nightclub is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online, but it does not make a whole lot of money on its own. The underground warehouse located in the Nightclub is a legitimate way to make the big bucks in GTA Online. The Nightclub itself depends on the popularity meter, which, admittedly, isn't as easy to optimize as one might imagine.

That said, the Nightclub is only worth investing in if the player owns most of the other businesses in GTA Online.

To get started, the player will need to make a few upgrades.

Staff: Help keep the popularity meter as optimized as possible.

Security: Prevents sudden attacks and raids

Equipment: Doubles the income

Each start-up in the Nightclub corresponds with a different type of business in GTA Online

Cargo and shipments - hangar or crate warehouses

Organic produce - weed farms

Sporting goods - a bunker

South American imports - cocaine lockup

Pharmaceutical research - a meth lab

Printing and copying - forgery office

Cash creation - counterfeit currency

That's pretty much how the Nightclub works in GTA Online. Tony, the mastermind behind the chain of Nightclubs, takes a 10% cut from the profits made, but considering that the Nightclub practically mints money in the background, players should be able to make enough to pay Tony his share and still generate a good deal of money on the side.

