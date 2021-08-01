What makes cheat codes in the GTA series so special?

Cheat codes have existed since the very first GTA release, and it's surprisingly been in most games in the series since then.

The idea of a cheat code is simple. The player inputs a code or combination of some kind, and they're rewarded with the corresponding effect. For example, entering HESOYAM on GTA San Andreas on PC will always give the player $250K, armor, and health.

Cheat codes have become less prevalent in most modern games, but the GTA series has surprisingly kept them. GTA 5 still has some of these classic cheats, although it's understandable that GTA Online doesn't have them.

Why cheat codes are great in the GTA series

Tommy can become a chick magnet with the simple use of a cheat code (Image via SHAKEEL GTA)

The GTA series has a storied history with cheat codes. For the most part, cheats tend to consist of:

Health

Armor

Money

Spawning Vehicles

Weapon Sets

Altering pedestrian behavior

Different games follow different protocols when it comes to cheats. While GTA 4 and GTA 5 allow the player to enter cheat codes via an in-game phone, the 3D universe requires players to press a specific button combination.

The 2D universe was even stranger, as it required the player to enter a specific name when picking a character.

Adds replayability to the GTA series

Using a cheat code for a Rhino Tank is simply superb (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the most noteworthy aspects of cheat codes is that they add a ton of replayability to the GTA games. If a player struggles with a mission, they can just use a cheat code to get by it. Likewise, players can replay through a GTA game with some wacky cheat codes on just for fun.

Once a player has finished the whole storyline, there's often not too much to do in a GTA game. Some games have tons of side features, but they may not interest the player. Fortunately, messing around with cheat codes can be quite amusing, especially if players are not comfortable with modding.

Cheat codes are convenient

Some players don't have all of the time in the world to dedicate to a GTA game. Sometimes, they just want to get through a part of the game and move on. Most cheat codes are instantaneous. If a player needs money right away, they can get it instantly in some GTA games.

While it's fun to play the GTA series normally, there is a good amount of the playerbase that likes to meddle with cheat codes. It's a wide variety of cheats that can be activated at any given time, which ties into the next entry.

There are plenty of fun cheat codes

Most GTA games have some fun and wacky cheat codes. GTA 5 has slow-motion, GTA Vice City has women following Tommy Vercetti wherever he goes, and the list goes on.

Even normal cheat codes, like a locked Wanted Level, can be a blast to utilize. Very few cheat codes are boring in the hands of a creative player. Many GTA fans remember their first day looking up cheat codes for their first GTA game, and it's not surprising to see why.

At the end of the day, cheat codes are fun to use. Not too many modern AAA games utilize them to the extent that the GTA series does, which makes it feel more special.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

