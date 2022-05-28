What new GTA Online players should know about Mobile Operations (Unlocking missions, Trade Prices, and more)

Mobile Operations is a set of missions in GTA Online that a player can do inside the Mobile Operations Center (MOC). If the player doesn't own a MOC, they can't do these missions. It costs $1,225,000 at the bare minimum, and one can start the missions in the command center or its living quarters. It is worth noting that every mission requires two to four players; there is no solo option.

These missions have different unlock requirements, but they also bestow the player with Trade Prices for specific vehicles once they're completed. These are the vehicles with Trade Prices:

Dune FAV

Half-track

Anti-Air Trailer

APC

Weaponized Tampa

Oppressor

Some weeks also give GTA Online players double cash and RP on these missions, further giving players an incentive to execute them.

GTA Online guide: Mobile Operations

Starting these missions always begins in the Mobile Operations Center (Image via Rockstar Games)

First things first, a player needs to figure out how to unlock these missions. Fortunately, unlocking them is as simple as doing a specific number of Bunker Resupply Missions. Here is a list of how many the player has to do:

2 -> Severe Weather Patterns

4 -> Half-track Bully

6 -> Exit Strategy

8 -> Offshore Assets

10 -> Cover Blown

12 -> Mole Hunt

14 -> Data Breach

The last mission, Work Dispute, requires the player to complete Data Breach. Now, it's worth looking at which mission gives them a Trade Price for a particular vehicle.

Resupply Missions

Inside every Bunker is a small laptop that players can use to look at their supplies, research, and other Gunrunning-related information. The relevant one for this topic is the Resupply option. Click on it, and then click on the Steal Supplies option afterward. Click on Confirm to start a Resupply Mission.

GTA Online players only need to complete 14 of them to have access to all Mobile Operations. It doesn't matter which 14 the player does, as the game will randomly give them a Resupply Mission.

GTA Online Trade Prices

The OG Oppressor is the most notable vehicle here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of Mobile Operations and the Trade Prices that they unlock in GTA Online:

Severe Weather Patterns: Dune FAV

Dune FAV Half-track Bully: Half-Track

Half-Track Exit Strategy: Anti-Aircraft Trailer

Anti-Aircraft Trailer Offshore Assets: APC Tank

APC Tank Cover Blown: N/A

N/A Mole Hunt: Weaponized Tampa

Weaponized Tampa Data Breach: N/A

N/A Work Dispute: Oppressor

The price difference between their original and their Trade Prices looks like:

Dune FAV: $1,130,500 vs. $850,000

$1,130,500 vs. $850,000 Half-track: $2,254,350 vs. $1,695,000

$2,254,350 vs. $1,695,000 Anti-Aircraft Trailer: $1,862,000 vs. $1,400,000

$1,862,000 vs. $1,400,000 APC Tank: $3,092,250 vs. $2,325,000

$3,092,250 vs. $2,325,000 Weaponized Tampa: $2,108,050 vs. $1,585,000

$2,108,050 vs. $1,585,000 Oppressor: $3,524,500 vs. $2,650,000

Keep in mind that the leader of Mobile Operations gets the Trade Prices.

Mobile Operations

These GTA Online missions tend to follow a similar format. The player usually uses a weaponized vehicle, destroys some objects, eliminates rival agents, and drops it off somewhere else.

Given the nature of these missions, players will have to rely on their teammates, and it's unlikely for randoms to want to help them given the small rewards compared to something like heists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul