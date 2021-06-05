An office is one of the most important investments players can make in GTA Online.

In fact, it is the first property players are recommended to save up for when climbing the financial ladder in GTA Online.

Despite its mythical elements and gothic themes, the game is essentially rooted in the contemporary world and works in much the same way.

Hence, making money and climbing the social pyramid is just as important in GTA Online as it is in the 21st century, if not more.

A CEO office serves a number of purposes in GTA Online. This article highlights some of its most important aspects.

How to purchase a CEO Office in GTA Online?

To purchase a CEO office in GTA Online, here's what players need to do:

Bring up their in-game phone

Go to the Dynasty8 website on the internet

Filter out 'Executive Offices' and select one of the four options available.

List of CEO offices available to players in GTA Online:

Maze Bank West, Del Perro - $1,000,000

Arcadius Business Center, Pillbox Hill - $2,250,000

Lombank West, Del Perro - $3,100,000

Maze Bank Tower, Pillbox Hill - $4,000,000

Players need to consider the ups and downs of each office before making the purchase. After all, they do cost a pretty penny.

What is an office used for in GTA Online ?

The most important reason to purchase a CEO office is to be able to start the import/export business in GTA Online.

There are two kinds of import/export businesses in GTA Online:

Selling crates – requires a special cargo warehouse

Selling high-end vehicles – requires a vehicle warehouse

The import/export business is unarguably one of the most lucrative businesses in GTA Online. To purchase either of the warehouses, players will first need to invest in a CEO office.

Another perk that comes with the CEO office is the ability to spawn certain vehicles exactly where the player needs them parked. While it may not seem like a big deal, it saves a lot of time in the long run.

Here's the list of vehicles players can spawn as a CEO in GTA Online.

Turreted Limo

SuperVolito

XLS

Buzzard Attack Chopper

BeeJay XL

Buzzard Attack Chopper

Baller LE LWB

Havok

Rumpo Custom

Dinghy

Volatus

Washington

Schafter LWB

Stretch

Super Diamond

SuperVolito

Patriot

Sanchez

Duneloader

Bodhi

Cognoscenti

Edited by Nikhil Vinod