Which places can GTA San Andreas players use the jetpack to reach?

GTA San Andreas players can go anywhere they want with a jetpack.

Undoubtedly, it's one of the game's most useful features. transportation has never been easier in GTA San Andreas. Players can pick it up and fly anywhere they want. It's available right after the Black Project mission, which involves raiding a military base.

Technically, most of these places can be reached with a helicopter. However, GTA San Andreas players are still better off using the jetpack. Helicopters are big objects that can easily crash. Meanwhile, jetpacks allow for better control and mobility. It can even take players into secretive areas.

GTA San Andreas: Places that become accessible through the use of jetpack

There are two main spawn points for the jetpack. One is inside Area 69, while the other is within the Verdant Meadows airfield. The jetpack is a very useful exploration tool. Players can now access places that are hard to reach. These are some of the more interesting ones.

1) Gant Bridge

Rockstar always loves its secrets. One of its more popular ones is located on the Gant Bridge. Players will need to use a jetpack here. There is a secret message on top of the northern suspension tower. It will say the following:

"There are no Easter Eggs up here. Go away."

This is exactly what the jetpack should be used for. Rockstar loves to reward its players for breaking the boundaries. GTA San Andreas is a prime example.

2) Area 69

GTA San Andreas players have been here before. However, the jetpack makes it easier to get back inside. Area 69 is a great place to steal military vehicles. This includes the Rhino tank and Barracks. Players will be in and out in no time.

Helicopters are too risky to use here as they can easily get shot down by the military. It will also take some time to exit the vehicle. Jetpacks will make players a smaller target by comparison and it's also much easier to take it off. Best of all, players can use weapons like double SMGs.

3) Random buildings

There are several tall buildings in GTA San Andreas. Whether it's the San Fierro Tower or Big Pointy Building, they offer a great view of the state. Players can finally reach the top with a jetpack. They can see for themselves what makes these buildings so special.

4) The sky limit

Flying above the sky limit is made easy with a jetpack. Players can see how far they can truly go. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will feature the following achievements:

"Fly as high as possible / Hit the height limit)"

High as a Kite is the name of this particular achievement.

5) Blue Hell

Blue Hell is very infamous within the GTA community. It refers to the empty underlying areas within the games. Players can see how the map looks from an underground perspective.

Jetpacks are a reliable way to access Blue Hell. Players have to find certain openings within buildings. Once they fall through the floor, they can use the jetpack to stay afloat. It's a very interesting glitch, to say the least.

6) The entire map is accessible with a jetpack

GTA San Andreas offers one of the most dense maps in the entire series. There is so much to explore. Jetpacks make it an easier process. The game doesn't give it to the player until Las Venturas. Nonetheless, it's a rewarding experience.

