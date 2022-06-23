What players should know about GTA Vice City’s recently discovered cut mission

The recent GTA Trilogy was flawed in many ways, but it also had source code for never-before-seen GTA Vice City content.

Technically, it included source code for all three games, but this article will focus on one cut mission known as "moviedemo."

For all intents and purposes, the source code appears to be a demonstration of something early in development. No dialogue or fluid cutscenes are involved, so one can't really gauge a storyline out of it.

Thankfully, a few smart gamers recreated the mission for players to see (which is especially nice since it had some buggy code).

Cut mission could've been a way to test game features or it could've been tied to Steve Scott in GTA Vice City

Vadim M recently posted a video discussing this removed mission in full detail. The mission includes some code and brief cutscenes for players to check out. Here is what gamers should know about it:

Its name is "moviedemo."

The cut mission starts with Tommy Vercetti slowly walking out of jail and out of the VCPD. He eventually enters a white car with a random female driver.

Two NPCs are tailing Tommy in a yellow car.

Tommy heads to the Malibu Club and guns down the club manager. A brief shootout occurs.

Tommy goes back to the female driver, and they head off.

Cops start chasing them.

The female driver crashes into some explosive barrels, killing her and Tommy.

Everything seems to take place in a lengthy cutscene.

Why this cut mission existed in the first place is currently unknown. However, some gamers have speculated on a few reasons. Firstly, it could have been a way to test out various game features in early development. Secondly, it could have been a cut mission tied to Steve Scott in GTA Vice City.

Cut Steve Scott phone call

There was a cut phone call in GTA Vice City where Steve Scott called Tommy because he wanted a car chase scene. It was an incredibly brief phone call that ended up being cut in the final version of the game since there was no car chase scene for InterGlobal Films.

Some gamers speculate that "moviedemo" was related to this cut phone call. There are a few cutscenes featuring a car chase in that cut mission, but Tommy didn't pick up a car at the airport like the phone call mentioned. This movie could have started after that sequence, but there isn't enough evidence to prove it either way.

Other details about this cut mission

Vadim M. @NationalPepper Some people think that the "movie demo" was a benchmark. I thought the same, however how can you stress test the hardware if the "cutscene" doesn't have so much action?

Moreover, the code was clearly written during the PS2 development stage. What is the point to make a benchmark? Some people think that the "movie demo" was a benchmark. I thought the same, however how can you stress test the hardware if the "cutscene" doesn't have so much action?Moreover, the code was clearly written during the PS2 development stage. What is the point to make a benchmark?

Vadim M's GTA Vice City video about "moviedemo" goes on to mention how the code is unoptimized. For instance, some of the cutscenes can get interrupted by random vehicles driving around, which end up freezing the game. The code had to be fixed in order to make it look presentable for viewers to know what was going on in "moviedemo."

There is also some speculation that two GTA Vice City Stories' missions were based on "moviedemo." The first mission is The Mugshot Longshot, where the player tails Sgt. Jerry Martinez in the same location. The second mission is Accidents Will Happen, where the player drives a car recklessly for InterGlobal Films.

This cut mission was never discovered before the GTA Trilogy's launch. It was seemingly scrubbed clean off the old game files, so it's impressive that Grove Street Games kept them on the GTA Trilogy to be so easily discovered by the fans.

