What is the most profitable passive business in GTA Online?

GTA Online is all about making the big bucks and owning the most expensive assets in the game.

Generating multiple streams of income, however, is easier said than done. A lot of elbow greasing and precious hours go into building the desired lifestyle in GTA Online, which is why investing in the right kind of business, the kind that doesn't malfunction and go berserk when the player isn't around, is so important.

This article talks about the most profitable businesses available in GTA Online.

What is the most lucrative business in GTA Online?

A lot of businesses mint money in the background of in GTA Online but none are quite as lucrative as the Nightclub.

Unlike most businesses in the game, the Nightclub boasts a touch of complexity, which is perhaps why so many players still do not own the Nightclub in GTA Online.

That said, the Nightclub shouldn't be the first business players invest in GTA Online for two reasons:

It costs a fortune. It corresponds with other businesses in GTA Online, without which the Nightclub is basically fruitless.

Essentially, there are two ways to make money with a nightclub in GTA Online:

With the nightclub itself

With the underground warehouse

The nightclub itself doesn't create profit, but it generates a bonus on top of the warehouse.

To maximize profit, players need to make sure their popularity meter doesn't drop. When the meter is fully optimized, players can make as much as $10,000 every day.

However, optimizing the popularity meter is a lot of work and the reward isn't that great. The legitimate way to make money from the Nightclub is the underground warehouse, which is where the real treasure is farmed.

To get started, the player will need to make a few upgrades:

Staff: Keeps the popularity meter as optimized as possible

Keeps the popularity meter as optimized as possible Security: Prevents nightclubs from impromptu raids

Prevents nightclubs from impromptu raids Equipment: Doubles the income generated from the nightclub.

The Nightclub features seven different departments. Each one corresponds with a different business in GTA Online.

Cargo and shipments – hangar or crate warehouses. Organic produce – weed farms. Sport goods – Bunker South American imports – cocaine lockup Pharmaceutical research – meth lab Printing and copying – forgery office Cash creation – counterfeit currency

Since technicians are usually in charge of manufacturing products, the player will never have to worry about restocking the warehouse, which makes the Nightclub the best passive business in GTA Online.

