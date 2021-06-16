What's the biggest passive moneymaker in GTA Online

Everyone wants to live the good life in GTA Online, but not everyone knows where the grinding stops and the big bucks start rolling in.

Before diving into the nitty-gritty, this must be made abundantly clear: there is no such thing as something for nothing. Passive money doesn't mean eating crackers while the bank balance shoots to the seventh sky.

Needless to say, that's not how GTA Online, or anything for that matter, works. If nothing else, players will have to pay the warehouse a visit every now and then, just to check that everything is in order.

That being said, the biggest passive money-maker in GTA Online is probably the Nightclub business.

How does the Nightclub work in GTA Online?

The Nightclub is, perhaps, one of the most underrated businesses in GTA Online. This is simply because it's a little bit technical compared to other businesses.

Essentially, there are two ways to make money with a nightclub in GTA Online:

With the nightclub itself.

With the underground warehouse.

Now the Nightclub itself doesn't generate a whole lot of money. Plus, keeping the popularity meter up and everything is a lot of work, so that's not exactly what players should be concerned about when investing in a Nightclub.

The underground warehouse that comes with a Nightclub is the real moneymaker in GTA Online.

The way it works is really simple.

Basically, players can start seven operations with the Nightclub. Each corresponds with a different kind of GTA Online business.

The following list explains which business corresponds with which operation:

Cargo and shipments correspond with hangar or crate warehouses.

Organic produce corresponds with weed farms.

To sport goods, players will need a bunker.

For South American imports, players will need a cocaine lockup.

Pharmaceutical research corresponds with the meth lab.

For printing and copying, players will need a forgery office.

Cash creation corresponds with the counterfeit cash factory.

That's pretty much it. Players won't have much to do after getting the business up and running. The Nightclub pretty much runs in the background with little to no supervision on the player's part.

