What is the fastest way to make money in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The fastest way to make money in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is still the same way it was in the original game. Bet all of CJ's money on the horse races. Players just need to find one of the two Inside Track betting stores in San Andreas.

All the players need is a modest few thousand dollars to have a better chance of increasing their money tenfold each time. There are a few tips players can follow to get the maximum amount of money while gambling in the game.

This article provides a way for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition players to become very rich, very fast.

How much money can CJ actually win at the Inside Track in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

CJ can potentially earn an infinite amount of money from the Inside Track. However, he can only hold a maximum of $99,999,999. Some players in GTA San Andreas have spent hours at the Inside Track betting shops just making money until their bank account reads all 9s.

The best tip for players is to earn enough money is to buy a small dwelling near one of the two betting shops found in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Once the players have a nearby house or apartment they can save the game and simply go to the betting shop to bet their entire wallet on a horse. If they lose the bet, they just have to reload and try again with a different horse. Saving is key to making this money.

Picking the winning horse is random luck. Some people believe it is best to bet on the horse with the lowest odds, while others will only do the opposite and bet on horses with odds of 10/1 or more.

Inside Track locations in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Locations for the Inside Track in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first Inside Track betting shop is located in the middle of Downtown Los Santos underneath the underpass. It is next to the carpark where CJ saves Sweet from the Ballas in one of the later missions in the game.

The second shop can be found in Montgomery, a country-town north of the city. When CJ completes the Catalina missions, he is able to obtain her safehouse in the woods. This is the closest save point to an Inside Track store.

Now all that's left for players to do in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is take CJ to hit those machines and make him a very rich man.They shouldn't forget to save the game along the way, of course.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan