What is the most satisfying mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition?

The most satisfying mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition may also be known as one of the most difficult ones in the game. It is given to Claude by Asuka Kasen, head of the Yakuza. "Espresso 2 Go" is the mission in question.

So, is this mission difficult and frustrating, or fun and satisfying? The answer is that it can be both. But nothing is more satisfying than completing a challenging task. This mission seems to tick all of the boxes for the excitement-seeking players of the newly remastered GTA Trilogy.

What satisfaction do players get from this Yakuza mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition?

Asuka Kasen is one of the most delightful characters in the game. She is often seen enjoying her time with Maria or beating answers out of enemies in the game. She takes a shine to Claude, and the two become friendly because of Maria and their shared hatred of Catalina.

Players loved doing the exciting Yakuza missions in GTA 3, and the group always seemed to appreciate Claude's help with their crimes. For the assignment in question, the Yakuza have called for Claude to help them destroy all of the Espresso 2 Go coffee stands around Liberty City.

Asuka informs Claude that Catalina and her gang members have a coffee house front business for selling illegal drugs, known as SPANK in GTA 3. She tells of the Cartel's plan to distribute SPANK around the entire city using the Espresso 2 Go stands spread over two main islands.

There are a total of nine coffee stands to destroy. One reason why this mission is difficult is that these locations do not simply appear when the mission starts.

In fact, gamers must drive around the whole map to locate the stands before destroying them. All of this must be done within an 8-minute time limit.

The timer starts after destroying the first stall (Image via GTA Guide/YouTube)

The mission in GTA 3 is as satisfying as it is difficult, especially when users finally complete it. Each time a new stall location pops up on the map, they let out a small sigh of relief and happiness.

Crashing into these drug-peddling coffee stands makes GTA players feel a little bit better each time. It is nice to do good and important work for the Yakuza in GTA 3 and clean up the streets of Liberty City from the Cartel's deadly drugs.

The ultimate joy comes to players when completing the mission entirely — satisfaction with a job well done.

