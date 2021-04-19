Regardless of how overwhelmingly small players might feel when starting in GTA Online, there are enough opportunities for everyone right from the start. One of the best ways to ensure that the player has a good shot at making a boatload of cash in GTA Online is by acquiring a business.

One of the first businesses available in the game was the MC Clubhouse operations. These businesses could be run by the player as President of their own MC, as they would run a bunch of contraband and other illegal items through Los Santos and make a boatload profit while doing so.

The MC businesses are a great starting point for GTA Online players and provide a lot of cushion for them to fall back on. One of the businesses they can choose to get into is Counterfeit Cash.

What is the Senora Desert Counterfeit Cash Factory in GTA Online, and how to buy it?

"Every idiot knows the economy is already on the brink, and with the right leadership, this hellhole could print enough cold cash to sink it in a few months. bring it on."

- Game description

Once players purchase a Clubhouse, they can become the President of their own MC by heading down to the basement to access the Open Road laptop. On this device, they will find many businesses that the MC can be involved in.

Advertisement

There are many businesses to pick from, including Counterfeit Cash Factory. Each business offers four different locations to choose from, both rural and urban.

Rural properties are far cheaper but are way out of the city, which slows down the money-making process. The distance to be traveled for each mission is much larger.

However, the trade-off is usually that enemy players far less populate the rural areas, and the properties are much cheaper. The Senora Desert Factory is a Counterfeit Cash Factory is one such place and costs GTA$845,000.

To buy the business, players can simply follow these steps:

They may enter the Clubhouse Users can head to the lower levels and access the laptop They must either filter businesses by Counterfeit Cash or buy the Senora Desert Factory Players have to complete the setup mission, resupply, and eventually sell.

This will put the cash factory into business, allowing players to resupply and sell at will in GTA Online.