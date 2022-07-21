What is the most underrated GTA game that you should check out?

With over a dozen games in the Grand Theft Auto series, some GTA titles are bound to be underrated and overlooked by the common populace. Of course, such a topic needs to be more specific. In this case, this article will focus on good yet overlooked games within the series that players are bound to enjoy.

Plenty of titles don't get the recognition they deserve but aren't as easy to recommend to a player who has never played them before. Overrated or just rightly-rated titles won't be a major part of this discussion.

The most underrated GTA games

First things first, it's worth looking at what wouldn't be underrated. Any of the recent mainline games that get a ton of focus shouldn't qualify, which include:

Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto III might not be as prevalent as it once was, so it is more underrated compared to these titles. However, it's still a mainline game that gets some recognition, most notably as a part of the recent GTA Trilogy. Unfortunately, those Definitive Editions weren't up to par, making it a title that people wouldn't revisit often.

One could argue that an over-hated game is underrated by definition, especially since it is playable from start to finish. Yet some people use the term more for hidden gems rather than something they don't rate properly. It's also a remaster of three beloved games, so it won't really count for the purpose of this discussion.

Underrated, but hard to recommend

There are other fun games within the series that could qualify for this list but aren't something that players would typically love for one reason or another. Starting off this part of the discussion is the first GTA game, its London DLC, and GTA 2. All of those games were part of the 2D Universe.

Unsurprisingly, they are quite primitive compared to the 3D games. These titles weren't as modern as something like Chinatown Wars, either. Therefore, while they would qualify for this topic, most people wouldn't find them to be as fun as other Grand Theft Auto games.

Similarly, Grand Theft Auto Advance is often forgotten about, but that's for two main reasons. First, it was the lowest-rated game prior to the GTA Trilogy, and second, it was only on the Game Boy Advance. It was an interesting experience, but if players had to stick to a 2D GTA game, it should be Chinatown Wars, which is related to the next section.

Underrated, but outclassed

Liberty City Stories is underrated (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players only have so much time on their hands. Thus, it's advisable for them to make the best use of it and prioritize the best games available to them. This point is relevant for some games, such as Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories. Both titles are prequels to other GTA games, yet the latter has several more features, a more exciting storyline and higher-quality animations in cutscenes.

On a similar note, The Ballad of Gay Tony is arguably better than The Lost and Damned for being more glamorous and having a protagonist that doesn't end up pathetically defeated in a later game.

The most underrated and worthwhile GTA games

A screenshot of Chinatown Wars' gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

The three games left to discuss more in-depth are:

Chinatown Wars Vice City Stories The Ballad of Gay Tony

Each game does something phenomenal in its own way, so players honestly can't go wrong with any choice. Chinatown Wars is the best 2D experience one could possibly get, and its design philosophy makes it more convenient for players seeking a quick and riveting experience. Furthermore, its wit and humor are arguably the best in the series.

A screenshot of Vice City Stories' gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City Stories is like GTA Vice City, but more underrated and with more features. There's honestly a case to be made that it's just a better game overall than its predecessor. However, it's worth stating that it's often overlooked due to the lack of supported platforms. Vice City Stories is not even on mobile devices compared to Liberty City Stories.

The final game to mention is The Ballad of Gay Tony. While GTA 4 is certainly not underrated by any stretch of the imagination, its DLC episodes can go unnoticed. Of the two possible choices, The Ballad of Gay Tony is more charming and juxtaposes better with the original game than The Lost and Damned. It's also closer to the modern GTA experience than the other underrated titles listed here.

