What is the most value-for-money sports car in GTA Online?

The Sports Class is pretty popular in GTA Online. All thanks to the action-packed, full-throttle races that Rockstar keeps adding to the game, challenging players to flex their skills in an online lobby in the presence of a bunch of blood-seeking contenders.

This article talks about a sports car that needs no introduction in GTA Online. The Grotti Itali RSX.

GTA Online: The Grotti Itali RSX

LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION:

"Just open a private tab and check out these candid pics of the RSX's sultry bodywork, hourglass waist, soft front, and silken A-line. But before you take it to the next level and see what's under the hood, turn off your webcam and mute your mic. The conference call you're ignoring is about to see your o-face."

Majorly inspired by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Grotti Itali RSX is unarguably one of the best sports cars featured in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Cayo Perico Heist.

As far as land racing is considered, the Itali RSX is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, if not the fastest (that honor goes to the Ocelot Pariah, though there's little difference between the top speed of the two cars).

The Itali RSX can leave many vehicles of its class in the dust, being the second fastest car in GTA Online. Not only does it know how to rule the fast-track, but it is also very efficient in handling, boasting the kind that barely requires much input from the player, resulting in being the most compatible vehicle for newbie enthusiasts.

The vehicle's crash deformation is beyond impressive, capable of taking its fair share of mishaps with unparalleled grace. However, the hood and the main doors are prone to detachment after a few collisions, so care should be taken when taking the vehicle out for a spin on the fast track.

If the vehicle has to undergo more than its reasonable share of bumps and knocks, it might not be able to activate its aerodynamic wing, which somewhat affects its overall handling.

All in all, though, the Itali RSX is one of the best, not to mention the fastest, vehicles featured in GTA Online. It makes for a wonderful addition to the player's garage.

How to get the Itali RSX in GTA Online:

The Itali RSX can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $3,465,000.

