What is the most value for money vehicle in GTA Online

The Apocalypse Imperator is one of the most raved-about muscle cars in GTA Online.

Equipped with a number of unique features, this beast of a vehicle makes for one heck of a purchase in the game. Being an Arena War vehicle, players can only buy it from ArenaWar.tv for $2,284,940.

This article discusses the Imperator - the car that requires no introduction in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Apocalypse Imperator

"They built 'em good in the Seventies. So good, you can stick a meat grinder on the front and drive right through the badlands without losing a single drop of effortless cool."

- ARENA WAR DESCRIPTION.

If the player prefers the boxy, muscular appearance of muscle cars and does not mind compromising a bit on handling for the sake of a roomier interior and a more practical trunk, then this vehicle is certainly a very good choice for them.

The prime difference between muscle cars and sports cars is that muscle cars focus on the power of the engine, while sports cars rule the fast-track – most of them at least. The Imperator, being an Arena War vehicle, does not forget to live up to the reputation of its class and makes for a great buy in GTA Online.

For a muscle car, whose primary job is to focus on engine power, the Imperator is exceptionally fast and boasts excellent acceleration. It does, however, suffer from poor braking capabilities, but in the hands of a skilled GTA Online driver, that shouldn't be much of an issue.

The vehicle is also prone to spinning out of control at times, often at certain speeds, but this, too, can be taken care of by upgrading the vehicle at Los Santos Customs.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Imperator is one of the best muscle cars in GTA Online. It comes equipped with special abilities like "Jump", "Shunt" and Boost modes. When activated, these features allow the vehicle to soar into the air or strike a cool shunt move or boost its speed significantly within a very short period of time to get a leg up on everyone else in the lobby.

Like most Arena War vehicles, the Imperator, too, can be equipped with a number of deadly weapons, namely:

Ram Weapons

Dual .50 Cal

Kinetic Mortar

Proximity Mines

Spikes and Sawblades.

