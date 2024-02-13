What will happen to GTA Online when GTA 6 releases: Everything known so far

GTA Online is currently raking in lots of money for Rockstar Games as the studio keeps releasing new content for players to enjoy. However, with GTA 6's release date set for 2025, a debate has started about the fate of the current game and its online multiplayer mode. While some players believe that it will die out, others think that it will continue going strong.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is a highly-anticipated title, fans believe the whole community will instantly move on from Grand Theft Auto Online to it once the studio rolls the game out. However, it is not as simple as this. Many factors will affect this migration, and we will talk about them.

This article will further discuss the fate of GTA Online once Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally released in the future.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

GTA Online will not instantly die out after Grand Theft Auto 6's release

Even with all the GTA 6 release date predictions, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm a specific date. Notably, even the 2025 release date is only for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X and does not mention anything about PC or other consoles.

Many believe Rockstar Games will take another one or two years before ultimately rolling out the game for PC. This means fans on this platform will continue enjoying Grand Theft Auto Online. This means the studio will not shut down the servers as soon as the next installment in the series is released to the public.

Among the various GTA 6 features that fans want to see, they like to talk about one that will seemingly allow them to migrate their existing accounts and start over with those characters. However, it will still be impossible for Rockstar Games to incorporate every single feature and gameplay mechanic from the older title into the new one. Again, this means that Grand Theft Auto 5 Online will keep kicking even after the next game is live.

Comment byu/PiccoloSignal2713 from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

It is also worth noting that the online multiplayer mode for Grand Theft Auto 4 was active for quite some time after Grand Theft Auto 5's release. So, by no means will Grand Theft Auto Online die out as soon as Rockstar Games releases its next project.

Red Dead Online is another great example of the multiplayer mode surviving even after the developers abandoned it. While the game still received updates, they are sparse and mostly just old events on the loop. However, even with limited content, players still wander around and enjoy the game and want Grand Theft Auto 6 to borrow features from it.

Hence, it is evident that the game will start receiving fewer updates and new content after Grand Theft Auto 6's release. However, it will take a long time for it to die and for the whole player base to abandon it.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games might reveal more information about the multiplayer mode of the upcoming title.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you believe GTA Online will shut down soon after GTA 6's release? Nah, that won't happen for a long time Yes, it will 0 votes