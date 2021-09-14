When did GTA 5 release? A look back at the iconic Rockstar release

Rockstar Games achieved wouldn't be where they are today if not for the GTA series. Not only did it establish them as AAA developers, but it also influenced video gaming as a whole.

Most of the games from the series are incredibly successful and often pop up on the list of bestselling games. However, GTA 5 is inarguably their most commercially profitable product yet. It broke the sales record of GTA San Andreas, Rockstar's second most profitable game.

GTA 5 has managed to become the second-bestselling game in history, beating Tetris. This article examines its journey and the changes it has gone through over the years.

Looking back at GTA 5's release: Then vs now

GTA 5 was first released in 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, even though fans expected a next-gen release. However, an Enhanced Edition came out just a year later for next-gen consoles (PS4/Xbox One). PC fans had to wait another year, as a PC port came out the following year, in 2015.

It proved to be a groundbreaking game upon release, breaking numerous sales records instantly. The game sold around 11 million copies within the first 24 hours of its release. It soon became the fastest-selling entertainment product ever, having amassed over one billion dollars in the first three days.

By 2018, GTA 5 became the most profitable entertainment product in history. The game continues to generate profits to this day, thanks to its multiplayer variant GTA Online.

GTA 5 is set to be re-released yet again for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The date was delayed from November of this year to March 2022. This marks the third consecutive generation of consoles that the game will be available on. However, fans were left utterly disappointed at the most recent trailer, and the like/dislike ratio is evidence for this.

The latest port is called the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, which raised many expectations from fans. GTA 5 has never had a DLC or expansion to the base game. Some significant improvements came with the Enhanced Edition, but further updates were restricted to GTA Online.

This is why console players have been looking forward to a new re-release ever since the announcement was made. A large number of fans were already disappointed with the lack of additional content for GTA 5. Since the new trailer hasn't hinted at any big changes, most of them have been left frustrated.

Right now, it is yet unclear if Rockstar has any more surprises left for GTA 5 players.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar