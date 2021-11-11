When does GTA Trilogy launch today across different platforms?

Rockstar Games will be releasing GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition today across all platforms and regions. The official release timing has been set as 3 PM UTC (Universal Coordinated Time), and the game will be released for all platforms at the exact same time.

This article takes a look at the release timings for different platforms in various regions across the globe.

GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy: When does the game launch on different platforms?

Per We're getting much closer to the #GTATrilogy official release, here is a timezone map to get an idea of when it releases for your region.Per @RockstarGames , it will release at the same time for everyone at 10AM EST time, so no regional unlock for this release. We're getting much closer to the #GTATrilogy official release, here is a timezone map to get an idea of when it releases for your region. Per @RockstarGames, it will release at the same time for everyone at 10AM EST time, so no regional unlock for this release. https://t.co/EX0yZszvEy

Rockstar initially intended to release the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy at the same time for all available platforms. This includes PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Nintendo Switch. However, many players have been able to get unofficial early access completely by accident.

Some PlayStation players have been able to gain access to the remastered GTA trilogy due to a glitch in the PlayStation store. The countdown timer for the game was incorrect, and this led to it being unlocked much earlier. This has only affected a particular fraction of gamers, especially in Australia.

The majority of the player base has been eagerly awaiting the game, for which Rockstar has never shown any gameplay footage. Here are the timings across various regions:

USA:

Eastern Standard Time (EST) - 10 AM (New York)

Central Standard Time (CST) - 9 AM (Chicago)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) - 9 AM (Mexico City)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) - 7 AM (Los Angeles)

Europe:

West European Summer Time (WEST) - 3 PM (London)

Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 4 PM (Paris)

East European Summer Time (EEST) - 6 PM (Moscow)

India:

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 8:30 PM (New Delhi)

Brazil:

Brasilia Time (BRT) - 12 PM (Sao Paulo)

Australasia:

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) - 11 PM (Perth)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) - 12th November, 2 AM (Sydney)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) - 12th November, 3 AM (Wellington)

As mentioned earlier, Australian PlayStation gamers have been able to get their hands on the game before everybody else. This was clearly unintended, as Rockstar had even made a statement to confirm that the PlayStation Store countdown timers are inaccurate.

