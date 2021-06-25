GTA Online Summer Update for 2021: Everything revealed by Rockstar Games so far

GTA Online players have been waiting to see what Rockstar will bring to the table since the Cayo Perico Heist update came out in December 2020.

The Cayo Perico heist was a huge success for the publisher, so it is safe to assume that they will try out to do themselves with the next update of GTA Online.

Rockstar has not announced a release date for the next update yet, and all there is to go on is the information they revealed in a newswire held in May.

What we know about the next GTA Online update

1) It has a focus on cars

Image via Rockstar

In the latest newswire, Rockstar said that they are bringing back car culture in Los Santos. There will be new opportunities for players interested in car customization to meet up with like-minded people and show off their cars.

They said a new underground area for car meetups will be added along with new races.

The update will also include multi-part robbery missions where a certain modified vehicle will be the best weapon to use. This hints at new customization options coming in the update.

2) GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

In the newswire held in May, Rockstar revealed the release date for GTA 5 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. GTA 5 will be released on the next-gen consoles on November 11th, 2021, and a stand-alone version of GTA Online will be released along with it.

In the newswire, Rockstar put a lot of emphasis on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5.

They revealed that the new summer update would introduce new features that players with the enhanced edition of GTA 5 can take advantage of.

3) GTA 3's 20th-anniversary event

A special event will follow the update in October to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA Liberty City. We don't know what Rockstar has planned for this event, but it will surely bring some new GTA 3 themed content for GTA Online.

In the meantime, Rockstar has added new races, stunt jumps and updated some game modes to keep players occupied until the new update.

Edited by Srijan Sen