When is snow expected to come to GTA Online this year?

It's that time of the year again, when GTA Online gets a Festive Surprise update. This is also when it snows in Los Santos, and players look forward to it quite excitedly. This article explores when the winter update will arrive and cover the entire landscape of San Andreas with snow.

GTA Online Winter update: When is the Festive Surprise 2021 expected to arrive?

What is the Festive Surprise?

Rockstar has yet to announce a release date for Festive Surprise 2021. However, the snowy event has been a feature every year since the very beginning of GTA Online in 2014. The event usually begins around late December and lasts into the first week of January.

GTA Online players can enjoy the limited-time Festive Surprise update every year during this time. It adds snow to the game, which gives the environment a bizarre yet interesting atmosphere. Players can use snowballs to assault other players or NPCs to lethal effect, which makes it all the more hilarious.

New cars, weaponry, seasonal presents, and clothing are also added with each Festive Surprise update. For those who log in to GTA Online regularly, there are also normal daily rewards, which have previously included a Fireworks Launcher.

This update has also brought Special Crate Drops, which include items from previous updates. All apartments get decorated with Christmas trees and new tattoos are added to tattoo parlors.

Why is the Christmas update delayed?

The latest update to arrive in GTA Online was The Contract DLC on December 15. It brought in plenty of new content, as well as characters like Franklin and Lamar. It also brought rappers like Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak, along with their music. However, it did not introduce snowfall to the game, nor did it bring about the rewards usually associated with the Festive Surprise.

As the Festive Surprise event is related to Christmas, Rockstar could also launch it just before Christmas arrives. The release of the Definitive Edition Trilogy and its physical release has probably kept them busy. Besides, the DLC itself has taken up much of early December.

In addition, physical copies of the Definitive Edition Trilogy and The Contract DLC have both been delayed. As a result, the release of Festive Surprise on GTA Online may take some time. Players have been waiting all year for this update, and it appears that they will have to wait a bit longer.

Edited by Saman